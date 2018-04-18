Theatre Review

Fatal Attraction lacks flame or frisson

By Lesley Stones 18 April 2018

The Fatal Attraction script fails to give the characters the robustness that this passionate tale demands. Tension only takes hold in a couple of scenes, making Fatal Attraction more a shallow morality tale than the psychological thriller it started life as.

Not many movies have created a phrase that falls into our daily lexicon. Fatal Attraction did it though, with the term “bunny boiler” used to describe a woman who acts vengefully after having been spurned by her lover.

That should create a few fireworks on stage, you think, as you settle into your seat for the staged version of the 1987 movie. Especially since the script was written by James Dearden, who wrote the original screenplay.

The storyline is theoretically excellent – happily married Dan lets himself get led astray by an attractive woman, Alex. But when he curtails it, she won’t allow him to cast her aside. Her unhinged personality is fuelled by rejection and her desire for him mutates into the desire for revenge. And you know it’s going to end badly for the bunny.

Dearden used the opportunity to rewrite the ending as he never liked how he was forced to turn Alex into a mad harridan to please the Hollywood audience, so he’s made her a more sympathetic character who is sad and lonely rather than mad and evil.

The play was slated in London, and this reworking is a bold attempt to breathe fresh life into it. Yet I found the clinical stylishness introduced by director Paula Bangles eroded the intimacy between the characters and left me disappointedly detached too.

Often the actors address the audience rather than each other, which feels false and dilutes the rapport that’s crucial for pulling off a story that’s entirely dependent on strong emotional connections.

Ashley Dowds is smooth as Dan, but charm is his default mode in a role that might fare better if his mildness faded sooner. Alex Tops is lovely as Dan’s recently divorced pal Jimmy, making the most of single life with hot new dates and even hotter dance moves and he brings his scenes to life.

Jazzara Jaslyn delivers the “damaged” part of Alex particular well, with some unhinged, frantic elements creating a brooding sense that something bad is about to happen.

The sex scenes are handled delicately and work well, yet there’s little chemistry between Dowds and Jaslyn, nor between Dowds and Jenny Stead as his wife Beth. Stead is nicely sweet and homely and yeah, you can see why some illicit temptation might be welcome.

As the play unfolds you can let your mind wander and weigh up the plot as it could relate to your own life. When would you ‘fess up? When the “weekend special” brazenly arrives to view the flat you share with your wife? When she trashes your car? Are we genetically programmed to cheat, especially at those moments where everything is going well and a self-destructive desire erupts to shake things up again?

Overall, the script doesn’t give the characters the robustness that this passionate tale demands. Tension only takes hold in a couple of scenes, making Fatal Attraction more a shallow morality tale than the psychological thriller it started life as.

Partly that’s because the stage looks like someone forgot to roll on the scenery. A dais in the centre is surrounded by a slatted background that the actors pace behind, so you can see them during their frequent phone calls to each other. The minimalistic set by Marjolein Ettema allows the actors to be anywhere the action chooses to place them, and avoids constant set changes as the play trots out numerous short scenes in different sites.

The audience is required to fill in the gaps with their imagination – or focus on the action without any distractive periphery, perhaps. But the stark presentation also demands that the space be filled with crackling tension, sexual frisson or blazing emotion, and those flames rarely come.

The lighting and sound effects highlight the drama, but it’s striving for a level of intensity it never reaches.

This memorable movie hasn’t translated into a great stage show. DM

Fatal Attraction runs at Montecasino Theatre until 6 May. Tickets from Computicket

Gallery

Lesley Stones

Editorial

Arthur Fraser’s true place in the SA prison system

By Daily Maverick

Parliament

Parliament: New Prasa board urged to tackle urgent commuter issues

Suné Payne
1 hour ago
3 mins

South Africa

Bus Strike: Commuters stranded after wage talks deadlock

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck, World

Trump reveals direct North Korea contacts, OKs peace talks

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Starbucks to shut US stores for ‘racial-bias education’

AFP 15 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

KPMG banned from auditing South Africa’s state bodies

AFP 15 hours ago

Op-Ed

Poland’s Lessons – History and Geography is not destiny
Greg Mills 31 mins ago
13 mins

"Housework won't kill you but then again, why take the chance?" ~ Phyllis Diller

Analysis

Arthur Fraser, the Spy Boss who went Out Into the Cold

Marianne Merten 13 hours ago
6 mins

Theatre Review

Fatal Attraction lacks flame or frisson

Lesley Stones
1 min ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Taking Risk Management Beyond the Spreadsheet

Todd M. Johnson
7 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

A Sovereign Wealth Fund will redistribute wealth and stimulate the economy

Floyd Shivambu
13 hours ago
13 mins

Vote of No Confidence

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is on the ropes but not out – yet

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
3 mins

Road to 2019

South Africa, a country of coalitions?

Rebecca Davis
13 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Arthur Fraser transferred

Zapiro
14 hours ago
< 1 min

South Africa, Newsdeck

Molefe loses court bid to appeal pay back pension ruling

News24 23 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Missing $15bn diamond revenue: ‘It’s all lies,’ says Mugabe

News24 24 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa found guilty of assault

News24 24 hours ago

Newsdeck

US, Britain warn of Russian campaign to hack networks

AFP 17 APR

CapeWaterGate

Tiers of state come together, right now, over water – but dam levels continue to drop
Marelise Van Der Merwe 14 hours ago
6 mins

The Vietnam War in Vietnam is known as the American War.

OPINIONISTA

Gaping wounds and the clamber to contain the Winnie fallout

Susan Booysen 14 hours ago
5 mins

Spotlight

North West blows HIV money on controversial private ambulance service (Part 1)

Anso Thom and Marcus Louw
13 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Arthur Fraser is axed as spy boss and redeployed to another state post

Marianne Merten
23 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

A data cheat sheet on Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers

Kyle Findlay
24 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Some thoughts on not speaking ill of the dead

Ismail Lagardien
14 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

The Ingonyama Trust Act’s unchallenged legality – a mystery of post-apartheid South Africa

Yves Vanderhaeghen
13 hours ago
4 mins

Analysis

The Commonwealth grows but still struggles

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

SpaceX postpones launch of NASA’s planet-hunter spacecraft

AFP 17 APR

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 16 APR

ISS Today

South Africa’s damaged intelligence system is at a crossroads
ISS Today 20 hours ago
5 mins

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

OPINIONISTA

The DA and Democracy: Is the party headed for organ failure?

Oscar Van Heerden 14 hours ago
6 mins

Consumer Power

South Africa’s black majority needs to know and use its strength to promote change – Jesse Jackson

Staff Reporter
14 hours ago
3 mins

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann
17 APR
13 mins

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 APR
11 mins

Winnie’s Legacy

Sydney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
17 APR
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
17 APR
4 mins

From the Archives

#GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage: KPMG SA makes a bold attempt at clawing itself out of an ethical hole

Marianne Thamm
20 MAR
6 mins

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 16 APR

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 16 APR

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 16 APR
6 mins

Clocks run from left to right due to that being the way sundials cast shadows in the northern hemisphere.

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter 17 APR
6 mins

South Africa

While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

john
17 APR
4 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
16 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
17 APR
5 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
16 APR
4 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
16 APR
7 mins

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 16 APR
5 mins

"Havoc and ruin had been around him all of his days, either impending on himself or dealt by him to others." ~ Winston Churchill

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 17 APR
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
16 APR
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
16 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
17 APR
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
16 APR
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
16 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 16 APR
11 mins

Odds are good that you were not the fastest swimmer. An egg's outer layer often requires several sperms to wear it out. In all likelihood you were the result of one of the slower, lazier swimmers in the race.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 16 APR
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
16 APR
10 mins
0