South Africa inflation hits seven-year low

South Africa's inflation rate has fallen to a seven-year low, official statistics showed Wednesday, as food prices were tempered by improved rainfall with the easing of a national drought.
Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.8 percent year-on-year in March from 4.0 percent in February — within the 3.0 to 6.0 percent range targeted by the central bank.
Drought continues to affect agricultural production in many areas of South Africa, but the threat of severe shortages forcing Cape Town to turn off its taps within weeks has receded.
The central bank in March cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point to 6.5 percent, the lowest level in two years.
But inflation is likely to rise after the VAT was increased to 15 percent in the first budget under new President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The rand currency has strengthened nearly 10 percent against the dollar since Ramaphosa took over the ruling ANC party in December. He then replaced Jacob Zuma as president in February.
South Africa’s economy is predicted to grow at 1.4 percent this year, according to the World Bank.
Ramaphosa has vowed to boost growth and tackle record unemployment by attracting investment and cracking down on government corruption.
bgs/gd DM
Martin Luther King Jr plagiarised his college dissertation on systematic theology.
Dogs look at you while doing their "business" because they feel most vulnerable at that specific point. As do we all, dogs. As do we all.
It was legal in 1913 America to mail your children. The stamps affixed to said offspring's clothing cost 53 cents.
"One man’s ‘magic’ is another man’s engineering." ~ Robert Heinlein
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin bought the first ticket to attend the first comic con in New York in 1964.
"All men by nature desire to know" ~ Aristotle