Road to 2019

South Africa, a country of coalitions?

By Rebecca Davis 18 April 2018

South Africa’s electoral system is built around the concept of power-sharing – it’s just that the ANC has commanded a sufficient majority in every general election not to need to share power. But those days may be numbered: a new book argues that South Africa could be headed for a coalition government as soon as 2019. What would this mean for the country’s political future?

Princeton political analyst Dr Leon Schreiber throws out an eye-opening fact in the first few pages of his new book, Coalition Country.

Only three of the world’s 79 democracies – Botswana, Malaysia and Namibia – currently have a governing party that governed on its own for longer than the ANC,” he writes.

That the ANC has been able to command the majority vote share of every general election since 1994 is remarkable. But it’s not an unfamiliar scenario to South Africans, notes Schreiber. After all, the National Party governed for 46 uninterrupted years before the ANC came into power.

In short? “South Africans are used to one party calling the shots,” Schreiber suggests.

But that may just be changing. It is Schreiber’s belief that within 20 years, South Africa will be entirely governed by coalitions – and that the 2019 elections may be the turning point.

Any discussion of potential outcomes to the 2019 general elections should be prefaced with the acknowledgement that predictions are hard in a country which lacks a culture of regular, respected and rigorous opinion polling on political matters. The DA is known to do its own polling, but the results are generally kept a closely guarded secret.

In the case of Schreiber’s book, he is further hamstrung by the fact that the publication went to print before the resignation of former president Jacob Zuma and the installation of President Cyril Ramaphosa. As such, much of his gloomy predictions about the ongoing decline of the ANC at the polls is based on the expectation of further State Capture revelations and the prevailing cynicism of the Zuma years.

Coalition Country thus does not take into account the supposed national mood lift of “Ramaphoria”, and the potential effects that could have on the 2019 polls. This is an important point. It may well be that the media has overhyped Ramaphoria on the basis of positive market responses to the new president, but it could also be the case that an electorate which knows it is free from a Zuma presidency will indeed respond more favourably to the prospect of voting ANC in 2019.

Schreiber is not sticking his head on the block, however, and definitively predicting that the ANC will fail to win a majority of over 50% in the 2019 elections. He is merely extrapolating from the existing data to suggest that if the ANC’s voting share continues to decline, South Africa will eventually arrive at a situation where coalition governance becomes the norm.

The idea that this situation might arise as soon as 2019 is not too far-fetched. If the voters of the Western Cape and Gauteng overwhelmingly reject the ANC, that might be enough to push the party below 50% nationally – because, as Schreiber notes, “more than one of every three South African voters lives in one of these two provinces”.

If the ANC fails to secure an overall majority, what happens next?

Schreiber proceeds from the sensible assumption that no single opposition party would be able to take the ANC’s place as a majority. In that situation, what would follow is one of two scenarios: first, a desperate scramble among political parties to form a large enough coalition to govern; and second, if the first scenario fails, the establishment of a minority government in which a party declines to enter into a formal coalition with another, but will lend it votes at critical moments.

That’s the arrangement which is currently in place between the DA and EFF in metros like Nelson Mandela Bay. Schreiber’s deadline also missed the latest chaos in that particular metro, where the EFF’s sudden attempt to unseat DA mayor Athol Trollip has handily exposed the instability of such partnerships.

But Schreiber writes that while coalitions are receiving a bad rap in South Africa currently, there are a small number of local precedents to suggest that coalition governance can succeed.

The main precedent he cites is the Government of National Unity, convened between 1994 and 1996 as South Africa transitioned to democracy. From today’s jaded perspective, the Government of National Unity almost seems like fiction, but Schreiber reminds us that it did have several notable successes, including delivering the country’s much-vaunted Constitution. On the basis of interviews with a number of the key players of the time, Schreiber also concludes that the Government of National Unity went about its business with relative calm and stability.

The Government of National Unity was a coalition in the truest sense, with attempts made to appease all three major parties: the ANC, the NP and the IFP. Bizarre though it may seem now, the NP was even allowed to maintain control of the vital finance portfolio. Wherever a minister was appointed of one party, a deputy minister from a different party was installed as a check.

Nonetheless, interesting tensions remained, particularly to do with the role of the NP as an opposition party as well as a coalition partner. The ANC felt that all participants in the Government of National Unity should defend the positions taken by the government in the interests of unity; the NP chafed against this. Some of this conflict was attributable to the lack of a formal coalition agreement, which Schreiber suggests is vital for the longevity of any coalition.

But the problem with looking to the Government of National Unity as a successful example of coalition governance is how drastically different the political atmosphere was at the time. Schreiber acknowledges this. In 1994, reconciliation and compromise were still the buzzwords of the moment. In 2018, compromise is seen more as political betrayal, or at least weakness. Julius Malema’s party’s decision to try to eject the DA from Nelson Mandela Bay as revenge for the DA’s opposition to the new land policy is evidence of how radically the political terrain has shifted.

In his book, Schreiber sketches three different scenarios for what would follow the 2019 elections if the ANC failed to win an outright majority. The first is a hypothetical coalition between the EFF and the DA to govern nationally, which Schreiber suggests is a best-case scenario. The two parties might work to improve each other, he proposes, with the EFF pushing the DA towards an extension of social welfare, and the DA tempering the EFF’s most extreme policies when it comes to nationalisation.

The second scenario is a hypothetical EFF-ANC ruling coalition, which Schreiber paints in strongly negative terms. Such an arrangement, he suggests, would deepen corruption and strengthen the hands of racial nationalists.

He rules out the possibility of a DA-ANC coalition, on the basis that it would be too outlandish a turnaround for a DA which has defined itself in opposition to the ANC.

Schreiber’s third scenario – which he believes is the most likely – is the situation whereby a minority government takes power with the aid of votes from other parties, but in the absence of any formal coalition. In this event, Schreiber is also sceptical of success. Every proposed piece of legislation could be blocked by Parliament, he suggests, and it would also see the introduction of “pork barrel politics” – where the governing party would have to offer “sweeteners” to the opposition to see laws passed.

Schreiber’s scenarios make for compelling reading – though here, too, the book has slightly suffered from the flurry of activity between going to print and publication.

In the event of the EFF forming coalitions with either the DA or the ANC, for instance, he envisages the land issue being used as a major bargaining chip. But with the ANC having adopted land expropriation without compensation as party policy, with Parliament having voted in favour of exploring amending the Constitution to achieve this, and with the EFF having made clear its uncompromising position on the matter, it is unlikely that concessions on land would now become the make-or-break deal he proposes.

Recent events around the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have also cast new light on the possibility of an alliance between the EFF and the ANC. While the EFF publicly remains steadfast that no such partnership can exist, the role played by Malema in reportedly negotiating between the ANC and Madikizela-Mandela’s family members is another reminder that Malema’s ties with the ANC are deep and strong.

Relations between the EFF and the DA, meanwhile, have seemed noticeably more fractured since their common goal – the removal of President Jacob Zuma – was achieved.

Schreiber points out, however, that both the DA and the EFF have one major advantage to the ANC going into a scenario where the ANC fails to win a majority vote: both opposition parties are used to coalition situations and have successfully navigated such negotiations in the recent past.

As for the ANC? In 2017, the party’s head of political education Nathi Mthethwa told journalists that to lay the ground for potential coalitions was “defeatist”. Come the 2019 elections, the party may regret that stance. DM

Gallery

Rebecca Davis

Editorial

Arthur Fraser’s true place in the SA prison system

By Daily Maverick

Analysis

Arthur Fraser, the Spy Boss who went Out Into the Cold

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

A Sovereign Wealth Fund will redistribute wealth and stimulate the economy

Floyd Shivambu
4 hours ago
13 mins

Newsdeck, World

Starbucks to shut US stores for ‘racial-bias education’

AFP 5 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

KPMG banned from auditing South Africa’s state bodies

AFP 5 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Molefe loses court bid to appeal pay back pension ruling

News24 14 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Missing $15bn diamond revenue: ‘It’s all lies,’ says Mugabe

News24 14 hours ago

Vote of No Confidence

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is on the ropes but not out – yet
Greg Nicolson 4 hours ago
3 mins

"Day and night we are watching over your welfare. It is for your sake that we drink that milk and eat those apples. Do you know what would happen if we pigs failed in our duty? Jones would come back! Yes, Jones would come back! Surely comrades." ~ George Orwell

Road to 2019

South Africa, a country of coalitions?

Rebecca Davis 3 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Arthur Fraser transferred

Zapiro
4 hours ago
< 1 min

CapeWaterGate

Tiers of state come together, right now, over water – but dam levels continue to drop

Marelise Van Der Merwe
4 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Gaping wounds and the clamber to contain the Winnie fallout

Susan Booysen
4 hours ago
5 mins

Spotlight

North West blows HIV money on controversial private ambulance service (Part 1)

Marcus Low
3 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Arthur Fraser is axed as spy boss and redeployed to another state post

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

A data cheat sheet on Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers

Kyle Findlay
14 hours ago
8 mins

South Africa, Newsdeck

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa found guilty of assault

News24 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

US, Britain warn of Russian campaign to hack networks

AFP 23 hours ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX postpones launch of NASA’s planet-hunter spacecraft

AFP 23 hours ago

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 16 APR

OPINIONISTA

Some thoughts on not speaking ill of the dead
Ismail Lagardien 4 hours ago
7 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

OP-ED

The Ingonyama Trust Act’s unchallenged legality – a mystery of post-apartheid South Africa

Yves Vanderhaeghen 3 hours ago
4 mins

Analysis

The Commonwealth grows but still struggles

Peter Fabricius
4 hours ago
8 mins

ISS Today

South Africa’s damaged intelligence system is at a crossroads

ISS Today
10 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The DA and Democracy: Is the party headed for organ failure?

Oscar Van Heerden
4 hours ago
6 mins

Consumer Power

South Africa’s black majority needs to know and use its strength to promote change – Jesse Jackson

Staff Reporter
5 hours ago
3 mins

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann
17 APR
13 mins

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 APR
11 mins

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 16 APR

Winnie’s Legacy

Sydney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson
Greg Nicolson 17 APR
5 mins

Floyd Mayweather was once challenged by 50 Cent to read a single page from Harry Potter.

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius 17 APR
4 mins

From the Archives

#GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage: KPMG SA makes a bold attempt at clawing itself out of an ethical hole

Marianne Thamm
20 MAR
6 mins

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
17 APR
6 mins

South Africa

While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

john
22 hours ago
4 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
16 APR
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
16 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 16 APR

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 16 APR

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style
Lance Claasen 17 APR
5 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak 16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
16 APR
7 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
16 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan
17 APR
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
16 APR
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
16 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle
Annie Devenish 17 APR
6 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector 16 APR
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
16 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
11 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
16 APR
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile
Helen Zille 16 APR
10 mins

Microwave popcorn is nothing special. You can have the same effect with normal popcorn kernels and a brown paper bag.

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis 16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
4 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
16 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
16 APR
5 mins
0