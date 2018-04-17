Vote of No Confidence

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is on the ropes but not out – yet

By Greg Nicolson 17 April 2018

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo at the ANC’s 2017 Elective Conference held at Nasrec Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Photo: Leila Dougan

The no-confidence motion against Supra Mahumapelo was postponed on Tuesday, but the North West premier remains vulnerable on both political and legal fronts.

On the eve of the ANC’s national conference in December 2017, North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office claimed that an ex-employee had plans to kill him and his family. It wasn’t the first time. Only two months earlier, a former Mahikeng councillor was sentenced to five years for seeking a traditional healer’s assistance to kill him.

Mahumapelo is also vulnerable to other, less violent, threats. The ANC’s North West chairman was loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, but as the power balance continues to sway after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election his future is uncertain.

The EFF’s motion of no confidence in the premier was set to be debated on Tuesday but was postponed because the party is going to court to try to push for the vote to be conducted by secret ballot. The court case will probably determine when and whether the vote will proceed, but the EFF needs the votes of eight ANC members, along with those from the DA and Freedom Front Plus, to oust the premier.

The EFF believe they’ll get the votes if the process is secret. The ANC has always protected its own in no-confidence motions, but there’s growing resistance against the premier in his own movement. Alliance partners, the SACP, Sanco and Cosatu, even the ANCYL, have said Mahumapelo must resign.

Workers have taken a resolution that Mahumapelo must go and as Cosatu we support them. We did not vote (for) the ANC to be oppressed by Supra,” Cosatu Deputy General Secretary Solly Phetoe said recently.

The SACP’s provincial leader Madoda Sambatha, axed as MEC by Mahumapelo in 2017, said:

Comrade Supra Mahumapelo is responsible for a collapse in government. The provincial government is collapsing on a daily basis. What we are seeing in the provincial government is corruption that is tantamount to siphoning government money out to private providers.”

Speculation persists as to why ANC Youth League President Collen Maine, once Mahumapelo’s ally, recently revealed it was the premier, and not Zuma, who first introduced him to the Gupta family. Both Mahumapelo and Maine are accused of working with the Guptas, who face a myriad corruption allegations.

Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni said on Tuesday that Mahumapelo was the most vulnerable of the “Premier League” leaders, including ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Mpumalanga and Free State, who shored up Zuma’s support.

Of all the people (who) were supporting former president Jacob Zuma, Supra has always been the most vulnerable, presiding over one of the most divided provinces,” he said. “He was always there for the taking.”

The ANC’s Mpumalanga chair David Mabuza threw his lot in with Ramaphosa and is trying to cement his power as deputy president. ANC Free State chair Ace Magashule is now the party’s secretary-general but faces considerable opposition. KwaZulu-Natal leader Sihle Zikalala’s election was ruled void by the courts and he’s locked in a campaign to be re-elected.

Power in the ANC is shifting and each of Mahumapelo’s former allies are fighting for survival, but Mahumapelo also faces legal threats.

The DA laid charges of fraud and corruption against him this week after it was reported that Denel gave his son a bursary worth R1.1-million to attend an elite aviation school, without following proper processes.

The Hawks raided the premier’s office in March looking for evidence of the deal the province had with the IT company Nepo Data Dynamics, which was paid over R200-million for consolidating IT services but appeared to be a middleman for a wide range of tenders. Mahumapelo’s government seemed more concerned with finding who leaked information on the payments.

Then there is the Mediosa mobile clinic scandal that saw the province pay a Gupta-linked company R36-million without doing any work. Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi summed up the project:

I don’t think it would be wrong to characterise it as an ATM card through which the Guptas are withdrawing money from the department of health.”

Fikeni suggested that Mahumapelo’s enemies within the movement are at the gates – perhaps Maine is even positioning himself to try to take North West’s top job. His legal issues are only going to increase; he will probably have to appear before the State Capture commission of inquiry.

But Mahumapelo has survived threats to his life and his career. The game’s not over for the North West strongman, yet. DM

Gallery

Greg Nicolson

Editorial

Arthur Fraser’s true place in the SA prison system

By Daily Maverick

Analysis

Arthur Fraser, the Spy Boss who went Out Into the Cold

Marianne Merten
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

A Sovereign Wealth Fund will redistribute wealth and stimulate the economy

Floyd Shivambu
2 hours ago
13 mins

Newsdeck, World

Starbucks to shut US stores for ‘racial-bias education’

AFP 4 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

KPMG banned from auditing South Africa’s state bodies

AFP 4 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Molefe loses court bid to appeal pay back pension ruling

News24 12 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Missing $15bn diamond revenue: ‘It’s all lies,’ says Mugabe

News24 12 hours ago

Vote of No Confidence

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is on the ropes but not out – yet
Greg Nicolson 3 hours ago
3 mins

Synchronised swimmers have a high risk of concussions due to kicking each other in the head.

Road to 2019

South Africa, a country of coalitions?

Rebecca Davis 2 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Arthur Fraser transferred

Zapiro
3 hours ago
< 1 min

CapeWaterGate

Tiers of state come together, right now, over water – but dam levels continue to drop

Marelise Van Der Merwe
3 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Gaping wounds and the clamber to contain the Winnie fallout

Susan Booysen
2 hours ago
5 mins

Spotlight

North West blows HIV money on controversial private ambulance service (Part 1)

Marcus Low
2 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Arthur Fraser is axed as spy boss and redeployed to another state post

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

A data cheat sheet on Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers

Kyle Findlay
13 hours ago
8 mins

South Africa, Newsdeck

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa found guilty of assault

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

US, Britain warn of Russian campaign to hack networks

AFP 22 hours ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX postpones launch of NASA’s planet-hunter spacecraft

AFP 22 hours ago

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 16 APR

OPINIONISTA

Some thoughts on not speaking ill of the dead
Ismail Lagardien 2 hours ago
7 mins

"Heroes. Idols. They're never who you think they are. Shorter. Nastier. Smellier. And when you finally meet them there's something that makes you want to choke the shit out of them." ~ Paul Beatty

OP-ED

The Ingonyama Trust Act’s unchallenged legality – a mystery of post-apartheid South Africa

Yves Vanderhaeghen 2 hours ago
4 mins

Analysis

The Commonwealth grows but still struggles

Peter Fabricius
3 hours ago
8 mins

ISS Today

South Africa’s damaged intelligence system is at a crossroads

ISS Today
9 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The DA and Democracy: Is the party headed for organ failure?

Oscar Van Heerden
2 hours ago
6 mins

Consumer Power

South Africa’s black majority needs to know and use its strength to promote change – Jesse Jackson

Staff Reporter
3 hours ago
3 mins

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann
17 APR
13 mins

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 APR
11 mins

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 16 APR

Winnie’s Legacy

Sydney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson
Greg Nicolson 17 APR
5 mins

"Last century’s magic is this year’s science." ~ Cherie Priest

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius 17 APR
4 mins

From the Archives

#GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage: KPMG SA makes a bold attempt at clawing itself out of an ethical hole

Marianne Thamm
20 MAR
6 mins

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
17 APR
6 mins

South Africa

While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

john
21 hours ago
4 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
16 APR
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
16 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 16 APR

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 16 APR

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style
Lance Claasen 17 APR
5 mins

Ed Sheeran considers Eminem one of his greatest musical inspirations.

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak 16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
16 APR
7 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
16 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan
17 APR
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
16 APR
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
16 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle
Annie Devenish 17 APR
6 mins

"The business of philosophy is not to give rules but to analyse the private judgements of common reason" ~ Immanuel Kant

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector 16 APR
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
16 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
11 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
16 APR
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile
Helen Zille 16 APR
10 mins

"Tactics mean doing what you can with what you have." ~ Saul Alinsky

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis 16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
4 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
16 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
16 APR
5 mins
0