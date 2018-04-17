Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

By Peter Fabricius 17 April 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Business Forum. 20 March 2018. Picture byline: Jacoline Schoonees

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed four special enjoys and tasked them to “trawl” the world to seek at least $500-billion of investment in South Africa over the next five years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, Phumzile Langeni, Executive Chairperson of Afropulse Group, and Jacko Maree, Chairman of Liberty Group and former CEO of Standard Bank, would conduct a worldwide drive for investment culminating in a major investment conference in August or September 2018.

This would be the investment conference he had promised in his State of the Nation address in February and comes in the wake of Goldman Sachs having just put South Africa at the top of the list of potential candidates to be the “next big emerging market story” of 2018.

Ramaphosa announced the investment campaign as he was leaving for London to attend the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which he said he would also use to drum up investment.

He was to participate in a Commonwealth business forum on Tuesday and then the summit itself for the rest of the week. But he will also meet heads of global corporations to showcase South Africa as an emerging investment destination.

Ramaphosa said a substantial boost in investment was necessary for the growth of the economy and to significantly reduce current levels of unemployment and reduce poverty and inequality.

He noted that total investment in the South African economy had been declining from 24% of GDP in 2008 to only 19% in 2017, driven by low business confidence and regulatory uncertainty.

The National Development Plan says we need to increase this to at least 30% of GDP by 2030.

Foreign direct investment declined from around R76-billion in 2008 to just R17.6-billion last year.”

But economic conditions were changing and the government was determined to seize the opportunities being created for greater investment and faster growth.

Ramaphosa said his four special envoys – whose work would be co-ordinated by his new economic adviser, Trudi Makhaya – would travel to major financial centres in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas over the next few months to meet with potential investors.

He described the four as a “Pack of Lions” whose task would be to hunt down investors.

They would have a special focus on Africa as African businesses had not invested enough in South Africa, he said.

Investment road shows would be held around the world to boost investment ahead of the big conference in South Africa in August/September.

But the envoys had also been tasked to drum up investment from South African companies which he said held large financial reserves they had not invested.

The investment conference in August/September would not be a talk shop, Ramaphosa said, but would report on actual investment deals that had been concluded and would provide a platform for would-be investors to seek out opportunities in the South African market.

He said he and his envoys would be communicating a clear and consistent message – “that South Africa is an investment destination with significant unrealised potential”.

The country’s strengths included a thriving democracy, an independent judiciary and strong institutions, an advanced and diverse economy, a sophisticated and well-regulated financial sector, and extensive transport, telecommunications and energy infrastructure.

South Africa also had a youthful population, an improving basic education system and significantly expanded higher education enrolment.

We are working hard to build our skills base,” the president said.

We will brief investors on the measures we are undertaking to improve the investment environment,” he added.

These included progress in stabilising strategic state-owned enterprises, improving the functioning of key institutions such as SARS, finalising a new Mining Charter through consultation with all stakeholders, processing legislation for the implementation of the National Minimum Wage and the promotion of labour stability, and launching the Youth Employment Service to increase the employability of first-time job seekers.

The government was also streamlining investment regulations and reducing the costs of establishing and running businesses.

Government also aimed to increase investment in manufacturing and related sectors through better industrial incentives, special economic zones and local procurement requirements.

We are creating more opportunities for new market entrants through our competition policy, preferential procurement measures and expanded support to small and medium-sized businesses.

After several difficult years, South Africa is emerging as an increasingly attractive destination for investment.”

Ramaphosa said business confidence had been growing over the last few months, the rand had strengthened, and growth estimates had improved.

Ramaphosa added, however, that the World Bank had noted that higher growth would require ambitious structural policies – for instance, a successful conclusion of the Mining Charter deliberations could increase investment in the sector by 25%. DM

Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African Continetal Free Trade Area Business Forum on the margins of the 10th African Union Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments held at Kiigali, Republic of Rwanda, 4 March 2018. (Photo: DIRCO)

Gallery

Peter Fabricius

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years

By Stephen Grootes

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
2 mins ago
4 mins

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
1 min ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 10 hours ago

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean
Tony Carnie 2 hours ago
4 mins

"Charms strike the sight but merit wins the soul." ~ Alexander Pope

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 7 mins ago
13 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
8 hours ago
4 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
24 hours ago
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
2 hours ago
7 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
23 hours ago
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
2 hours ago
3 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
6 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 19 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 19 hours ago

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected
Daily Maverick 2 hours ago
4 mins

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned." ~ Richard Feynman

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector 2 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
2 hours ago
6 mins

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier
7 hours ago
11 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
8 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
23 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 19 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile
Helen Zille 22 hours ago
10 mins

General Tso's Chicken was not made popular in China until chefs brought the recipe over from the United States.

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis 23 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier
9 hours ago
4 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
22 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
22 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
23 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
22 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’
Cyril Ramaphosa 14 APR
10 mins

People who live in cities are twice as likely to develop schizophrenia.

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni 22 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
22 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro
11 APR
< 1 min

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
amaBhungane 12 APR
3 mins

"Everything is becoming, nothing is" ~ Plato

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman 13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
14 APR
7 mins

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Federal Congress: A party truly united in its diversity

Mmusi Maimane
13 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television
Tony Jackman 13 APR
7 mins

"For the happy man prayer is only a jumble of words until the day when sorrow comes to explain to him the sublime language by means of which he speaks to God." ~ Alexandre Dumas

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Winnie: Bearer of the torch of resistance

Andile Lungisa 13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma

Ian Von Memerty
10 APR
7 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

Analysis

The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

Rebecca Davis
13 APR
5 mins

Listeriosis update

Class action suit seeks to have Tiger Brands by the tail

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Pyne
13 APR
4 mins
0