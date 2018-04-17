Newsdeck

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa found guilty of assault

By News24 17 April 2018

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight, Andile Lungisa, has been found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Lungisa, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee, Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.

Among the evidence led by state prosecutor, Wayne Ludick, was a video taken by DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, which showed how Lungisa slammed the jug over Kayser’s head, before fleeing as Kayser fell backwards to the floor.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck, including a deep gash to his left temple which had required stitches.

Lungisa later testified that he had felt threatened at the time and had acted in self-defence.

Lungisa’s co-accused, Gamalihleli Maqula, had also faced a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, for allegedly stabbing Nelson Mandela Bay’s chief whip, Werner Senekal, in the back during the same meeting.

Maqula was acquitted after an application in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, after the state concluded their case against him.

After weighing up both the state and defence’s closing arguments, Magistrate Morne Cannon found Lungisa guilty. DM

0