Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

By Wandile Sihlobo 16 April 2018

Officials from South Africa's Department of Agriculture test ostriches for avian influenza on a farm near Somerset East in the country's Eastern Cape Province, Wednesday 11 August 2004, following an outbreak of bird flu in the area. (EPA)

Food safety risks are quite worrying. As such, the discussions about food security shouldn’t only lean on availability and affordability. More emphasis should be placed on quality and safety. This task lies squarely on the shoulders of everyone – consumers, food producers and regulators.

I recently commended South Africa’s food security status in my personal blog. This was after the Economist Intelligence Unit placed South Africa in 44th place out of 133 countries worldwide in the 2017 Global Food Security Index.

This essentially makes South Africa the most food secure country on the continent. Some conflated the blog post with the land reform policy debates, arguing that the proposed expropriation without compensation policy would tamper with the progress made thus far. But my intention was to shed light on the meaning of food security.

The Global Food Security Index captures the most critical aspects of food security, as defined by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. These are affordability, availability, quality and safety. While affordability and availability have been a key focus following the robust agricultural output of the 2016/17 production season, the quality and safety aspects have seldom been mentioned in food security debates.

This is quite regrettable, as food quality and safety are important levers of food security. A case in point is the drastic impacts of recent disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and listeriosis, in South Africa.

In 2017, more than 4.8 million birds were culled across the country due to avian influenza. This is not unique to South Africa; a couple of European and Asian countries also encountered the disease from 2016 to the beginning of 2017, but they managed to address it swiftly.

However, the challenges seem to be lingering in South Africa. On 26 March 2018, in an article published in Business Day, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries called on poultry farmers in coastal areas to be on high alert amid fears of a fresh outbreak of the deadly avian influenza.

If it rears its ugly head once again, it will surely be double jeopardy as the South African food sector is still grappling with listeriosis. Reports suggest that listeriosis was located in a few meat processing factories, and it took South Africa more than five months to trace these sources of contamination. This indicates some level of inefficiencies in the country’s food safety monitoring systems.

Another case worth monitoring pertains to increasing honey imports from China. South Africa’s honey imports increased from 476 tonnes in 2001 to 4,206 tonnes in 2017, according to data from Trade Map. This is mainly due to steady domestic demand, coupled with a decline in domestic honey production. But worth highlighting is that, on average, 76% of South Africa’s honey imports came from China in the past 17 years.

Chinese honey has in the past dominated the headlines, but not in a good way. In 2014, food24.com ran an article which highlighted that Chinese farmers were caught producing counterfeit honey. Europe had similar experiences with imported honey to such an extent that in 2014 European lawmakers ranked honey on the sixth spot on the list of 10 top products that are most at risk of food fraud. This has been a big scandal, and is illustrated in the Netflix documentary Rotten – Lawyers, Guns & Honey.

These food safety risks are quite worrying. As such, the discussions about food security shouldn’t only lean on availability and affordability. More emphasis should be placed on quality and safety. This task lies squarely on the shoulders of everyone – consumers, food producers and regulators.

Consumers should be more discerning about the food they eat. Food processors should also do more to improve the safety of the products they put on the market and be responsible with food labelling. Similarly, the regulators, particularly the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, should continue working closely with the Department of Health in ensuring consumers’ needs. DM

Wandile Sihlobo is head of agribusiness research at the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) in South Africa. Twitter: @WandileSihlobo

Photo: Officials from South Africa’s Department of Agriculture take a mouth swab from an ostrich during testing for avian influenza on a farm near Somerset East in the country’s Eastern Cape Province, Wednesday 11 August 2004, following an outbreak of bird flu in the area. Photo: EPA/Jon Hrusa

Gallery

Wandile Sihlobo

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
1 hour ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 11 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

Microwave popcorn is nothing special. You can have the same effect with normal popcorn kernels and a brown paper bag.

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 1 hour ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
51 mins ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
50 mins ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
3 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 20 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 7 hours ago
5 mins

Because the Catholic Church classified them as a type of fish, beavers are allowed to be eaten on Good Friday and through Lent.

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 48 mins ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
44 mins ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
3 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 8 hours ago
11 mins

"Everything is becoming, nothing is" ~ Plato

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 9 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
24 hours ago
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 10 hours ago
4 mins

Donald Duck has appeared in the most films of all Disney characters.

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 23 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
24 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
24 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
23 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
23 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
23 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

Cate Blanchett is the only actor to win an Oscar playing an Oscar-winning actor (Katherine Hepburn in "The Aviator").

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

Taylor Swift owns the rights to "This Sick Beat"

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0