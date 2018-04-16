Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

By Daily Maverick 16 April 2018

Government must implement its side of the social contract: Roy Jankielsohn, Leader of the Official Opposition in the Free State Provincial Legislature, replies to Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela.

The opinion piece A tripartite social contract is needed for SA’s trajectory in the name of the new Premier of the Free State Province, Sisi Ntombela, correctly indicates “that the vast majority South Africans are not happy or satisfied”.

As reason for this, she refers to statistics that indicate that South Africa scored 128 out of 140 countries on the satisfaction index, 130 on life expectancy, 85th on our ecological footprint and 106th on inequality. However, in her reasoning for these dismal scores she attempts to obviate government responsibility by referring to flaws in a Keynesian approach to the economy which she believes can be corrected by strengthening the social contract and greater local government involvement in the economy.

Ntombela is correct in her definition of the social contract as a situation in which citizens surrender some of their rights to representatives to make laws on their behalf and in return expect that such laws would be favourable to them as citizens. She then goes on to explain that a social contract “becomes meaningless when it excludes people because those excluded might be the ones needed to create the social cohesion needed for the community to prosper”.

Given how the ANC-government has perverted democratic centralism by implementing a cadre deployment policy that has facilitated and entrenched factionalism, corruption and state capture in government, it is disingenuous for Ntombela to create the impression that government has in any way upheld its side of the social contract. Cadre deployment is by definition exclusive in nature and the admission of massive corruption and state capture by senior members in government implies that the dismal country scores that Ntombela refers to are largely self-inflicted.

Being a diverse country with a volatile history of group interactions, the consensus required for a social contract to function in South Africa finds its expression in a negotiated Constitution. The Constitution forms the basis for the continuous maturing of our democratic dispensation based on a set of principles and a bill of rights that is the foundation of social cohesion and political understanding in a melting-pot of diversity. Political rhetoric and destructive actions, such as announcing the divisive intention to expropriate property without compensation, by public representatives have weakened the social contract and with it the prospects for creating greater opportunities for the most vulnerable in society.

Ntombela indicates that the model of the city of Medellin in Colombia should be used to create opportunities for people in South Africa. She states that the municipality first used its assets in order to prioritise and invest in infrastructure, second it successfully used a system of conditional cash grants to the poor and finally it created industrial areas in areas that would benefit the poor.

Being the former MEC responsible for Co-operative Government, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements in the Free State Province she did little to implement such a model. In fact she left this position to become Premier amid a crisis within Free State municipalities that jointly owe Eskom R6.3-billion and water boards over R2-billion. At the same time residents’ health is at risk due to pollution from dysfunctional municipal sewerage systems and waste management sites and corruption induced poor service delivery has destroyed local economies. Her track record in human settlements is similarly dismal with 11,000 housing units incomplete and a backlog of 60,000 title deeds.

While ANC-appointed Ntombela was instrumental in the further decay of Free State municipalities, she has suddenly had a light-bulb moment as the newly elected Premier of the province.

She does not have to go to Colombia for models of economic growth and greater social cohesion, she only has to look at the DA-run metros, municipalities and province that have already started to implement the city-based economic growth model with great successes.

Some examples include the delivery of 4,561 title deeds and a financial turnaround from a R2,3-billion ANC-government debt to a R707,250-million surplus in the bank in Tshwane, the uncovering of R17-billion worth of corruption inherited from the ANC, opening up of 14 opportunity entrepreneurial empowerment centres and upgrading of 51 informal settlements over the next three years in Johannesburg, training 600 job-seekers with artisan skills and launching a Metro Police with 114 trained officers in Nelson Mandela Bay and 89,000 more residents employed and 15,664 new houses built in the Cape Town.

The DA-run Western Cape Province has similarly secured R7.2-billion in investments, negotiated 64 trade deals worth R11-billion, built 131 new schools with 2400 classrooms and expanded broadband coverage to 1200 schools, 422 libraries, 400 public facilities and 178 wi-fi hotspots.

These DA-run government successes are largely due to a professional civil service and programmes based on freedom, fairness and opportunity for all.

While leaders of the ANC now acknowledge statistics that indicate that greater South Africa is in a process of decay, they have also only just learnt that the many service delivery protests across the country are a result of their perverted perception that citizens are there to serve representatives in government, and not the other way around.

Since Premier Ntombela has a newfound interest in the social contract, she must note that when a government fails in its responsibility to meet its side of the contract, citizens have a natural right to resist that government. This was the basis for the liberation struggle in South Africa and it did not fall away with the dawn of democracy. Unless the ANC-led government in the Free State headed by Premier Sisi Ntombela acknowledges that the decay in the province is self-inflicted, it will never be able to self-correct. DM

Dr Roy Jankielsohn is the Leader of the Official Opposition in the Free State Provincial Legislature

Gallery

Daily Maverick

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
1 hour ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 11 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

One of the largest carp ever caught on record was done so using the ashes of the fisherman's deceased friend.

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 2 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
1 hour ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
1 hour ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
4 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 21 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 7 hours ago
5 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 1 hour ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
1 hour ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
3 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
4 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 21 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 9 hours ago
11 mins

There is a computer security class in the University of Virginia called Defence Against the Dark Arts.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 9 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 10 hours ago
4 mins

"No idea is above scrutiny and no people are beneath dignity." ~ Maajid Nawaz

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 24 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
24 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
24 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
23 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
23 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
24 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

Billionaire oil tycoon J Paul Getty had a pay phone in his home so he wouldn't have to pay for guests' calls.

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

An Oxford University study established that highly religious people and atheists are the least afraid of death.

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0