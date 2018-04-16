Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

By Jessica Bezuidenhout 16 April 2018
Caption
epa06523323 Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 February 2018. The Gupta brothers are implicated in massive corruption and state capture with President Jacob Zuma. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The hunt for Gupta assets around the world has kicked off with a new High Court order against the suspects in the Vrede Dairy Farm case, Daily Maverick can reveal. The State has obtained a Restraint Order under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act order to immediately attach dozens of Gupta-linked assets amid concern that those implicated may dispose of property outside South Africa.

From Saxonwold to La Lucia and Constantia – houses, cars, coal mines and the two private jets of the Gupta empire have come into the clutches of South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit.

The National Prosecuting Authority has succeeded in obtaining a wide-ranging order to attach the assets linked to the accused in the Vrede Dairy Farm case – by extension, the Guptas, before conclusion of the criminal case.

This is the case that made brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta shy to return to South African soil.

The order was obtained by the AFU of the NPA on April 11 and is currently being executed – on various affected sites, including the family’s infamous Saxonwold compound in Johannesburg, NPA spokesman, Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed.

The State was granted an initial preservation order in January, but Atul Gupta and some of the affected companies, denying that the assets in question formed part of the proceeds of crime, had challenged that order. They obtained a revised order on March 9, but the NPA says that it has to date, not been able to secure a copy of that document.

The latest order involves involves key Gupta lieutenants like Ronica Ragavan and Nazeem Howa who are caught up in the Estina criminal case and the assets affected by the order involves the Guptas prized South African loot is now being secured by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

Howa and Ragavan were among eight people arrested in February on charges including fraud, money laundering, theft, conspiracy to commit fraud and theft and of contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

They have not formally pleaded to the charges.

The purpose of the restraint order is to ensure that a confiscation order of the assets which may follow a conviction, can in fact be executed when that becomes due.

In the case of Ragavan, court papers list assets that include 11 properties, three of those in Saxonwold, around 20 vehicles, among them a Lamborghini Galardo and a Porsche Cayenne.

In the case of another Gupta company, Confident Concepts, investigators list the farm Brakfontein in Mpumalanga from where the Guptas ran a colliery that supplied coal to Eskom, and Westdawn Investments, the owner of the controversial Gupta jet, ZS-OAK.

Court papers also list a string of Baroda bank accounts linked to the suspects and their masters showing that at last check Estina , the company that supposedly owned and ran the diary farm, had but R2 394 in it, Westdawn Investments which own the Gupta jet, ZS-Oak, just over R12million, Islandsite Investments, R34 000, Oakbay Investments, R1.5 million, two Aerohaven Trading accounts held R29 000 and R267 000 respectively while a key Gupta company, Annex Distribution had just over R8-million – part of an estimated R180-million in assets affected by the restraint order.

This latest order handed down by the High Court in Bloemfontein makes provision for Gupta assets held by their lawyers or in trust, to be attached as well.

The papers state that any third party who may be in possession of any of the property sought under the order, is hereby ordered in terms of section 21 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act to surrender such property into the custody of the curator once served by the Sheriff of the Court.

Any third party who is in possession or control of any of the property or who acquires knowledge of this order is also ordered to surrender such to the curator within 24 hours of being informed,” papers state.

The order states that the curator is permitted to make contact with financial institutions in SA and abroad that is known or suspected by the curator to be holding money or other property linked to the case and to inform those institutions of this order and make arrangements for the recovery of the assets.

The NPA sought this order amid concern that the arrest of the Estina eight had created an opportunity for some of them to immediately dispose of any realizable property amongst other persons and entities who may have been in the case.

This court order is probably the most significant obtained by the State in the case against the Guptas empire so far.

It obtained a civil preservation order against global consulting firm, McKinsey & Co and the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners in December. Those are seemingly being challenged. DM

Photo: Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 February 2018. The Gupta brothers are implicated in massive corruption and state capture with President Jacob Zuma. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Gallery

Jessica Bezuidenhout

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
1 hour ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
1 hour ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 11 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

"Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love." ~ Charles M Schulz

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 2 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
1 hour ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
1 hour ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
4 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 20 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 21 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 7 hours ago
5 mins

NASA accidentally taped over the recording of the moon landing.

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 1 hour ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
3 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
1 hour ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
3 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
4 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 21 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 9 hours ago
11 mins

British Columbia had a women's hockey team called the Fernie Swastikas. The team was formed in 1922 when the swastika held religious rather than hate-based significance.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 9 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 10 hours ago
4 mins

"All of a sudden we’ve lost a lot of control’ he said. ‘We can’t turn off our internet; we can’t turn off our smartphones; we can’t turn off our computers. You used to ask a smart person a question. Now who do you ask? It starts with g-o and it’s not God…" ~ Steve Wozniak

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 24 hours ago
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
24 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
24 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
23 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
23 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
24 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

Donald Duck has appeared in the most films of all Disney characters.

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

"I didn’t like anything but the sarcophagus." ~ Graffiti carved in the pyramids by ancient Romans

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0