13 April 2018 07:29 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 13 April 2018

h_54256891(1).jpg

Comey lambasts Trump in new memoir, White House mull return to critical treaty, and Sabbatini surges to the fore.

TGIF, 13 April 2018

“'Normal' is a dryer setting.” 
Elizabeth Moon

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

amaBhungane: Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

By Susan Comrie & Stefaans Brümmer for AMABHUNGANE.

Nkonki Inc chief executive Mitesh Patel resigned this week after amaBhungane revealed that his R107-million “management buyout” of the pioneering black auditing firm 18 months ago was funded by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

White House slams Comey memoir

Former FBI director James Comey has revealed in his new book that Donald Trump acts as a "mob boss". The president demanded absolute loyalty and habitually lied, according to Comey. In addition, the former director claimed that Trump saw the entire world aligned against him. In this regard, he might actually be correct. The White House has branded Comey a liar, hoping to dilute the impact of his impending book release. Comey, however, maintains a positive reputation among both sides in Washington.

 

Trump mulls a return to Pacific trade-pact

As a trade war rages between China and the United States, President Trump took a break from railing against his scandal avalanche to direct his aides to examine a potential return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump had famously criticised the treaty, withdrawing from it soon after taking office. As Trump is wont to indulge in a good bout of contradiction, a US return to the treaty is neither shocking for this White House nor, at this point, as embarrassing as it may have been under another president.

 

Alcohol limit guidelines may be incorrect

A study published in the Lancet medical journal has revealed that many guidelines on safe limits of alcohol consumption might be incorrect. Regularly drinking more than 100g of alcohol a week leads to a shorter lifespan, it claimed. This equated to roughly six glasses of wine or the same number of pints of beer. If you have a reputation for smashin' kegs, expect to live a few years shorter than everyone else. But then, you may already have known this.

 

Sabbatini surges ahead at the RBS Heritage

Rory Sabbatini has scored a seven-under 64 to gain the lead after the first round at the RBC Heritage. Playing at the Harbour Town Golf Links course, Sabbatini did not score a single bogey, managing seven birdies in total.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

30

The number of years The Flintstones was the most profitable cartoon show, until it was unseated by The Simpsons.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1964 Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American man to win an Academy Award.

According to traditional lore, vampires could not see themselvesin mirrors due to older mirrors having silver in them.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Other News Round-Up: Sumo other time, ladies

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

The Great Jihadi Trek South

A column by DAVID BAX

 

South Africa and philanthropic freedom

A column by SHELAGH GASTROW

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 22°, rainy
CPT: min: 13° max: 19°, rainy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, sunny
JHB: min: 11° max: 19°, cloudy
KIM: min: 14° max: 25, rainy
MHK: min: 17° max: 24°, cloudy
NLP: min: 13° max: 28°, sunny
PE: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
PMB: min: 15° max: 30°, sunny
PTA: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$72.14
Gold=$1,337.32
Platinum=$929.36
R/$=12.04
R/€=14.85
R/£=17.14
BTC/$=7,684
JSE All Share=56,480.98
DJIA=24,545.06
FTSE 100=7,258.34

  • South Africa

