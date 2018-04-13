While you were sleeping: 13 April 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 13 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Comey lambasts Trump in new memoir, White House mull return to critical treaty, and Sabbatini surges to the fore.
TGIF, 13 April 2018
“'Normal' is a dryer setting.”
Elizabeth Moon
STORY OF THE DAY
amaBhungane: Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
By Susan Comrie & Stefaans Brümmer for AMABHUNGANE.
Nkonki Inc chief executive Mitesh Patel resigned this week after amaBhungane revealed that his R107-million “management buyout” of the pioneering black auditing firm 18 months ago was funded by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
White House slams Comey memoir
Former FBI director James Comey has revealed in his new book that Donald Trump acts as a "mob boss". The president demanded absolute loyalty and habitually lied, according to Comey. In addition, the former director claimed that Trump saw the entire world aligned against him. In this regard, he might actually be correct. The White House has branded Comey a liar, hoping to dilute the impact of his impending book release. Comey, however, maintains a positive reputation among both sides in Washington.
Trump mulls a return to Pacific trade-pact
As a trade war rages between China and the United States, President Trump took a break from railing against his scandal avalanche to direct his aides to examine a potential return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump had famously criticised the treaty, withdrawing from it soon after taking office. As Trump is wont to indulge in a good bout of contradiction, a US return to the treaty is neither shocking for this White House nor, at this point, as embarrassing as it may have been under another president.
Alcohol limit guidelines may be incorrect
A study published in the Lancet medical journal has revealed that many guidelines on safe limits of alcohol consumption might be incorrect. Regularly drinking more than 100g of alcohol a week leads to a shorter lifespan, it claimed. This equated to roughly six glasses of wine or the same number of pints of beer. If you have a reputation for smashin' kegs, expect to live a few years shorter than everyone else. But then, you may already have known this.
Sabbatini surges ahead at the
Rory Sabbatini has scored a seven-under 64 to gain the lead after the first round at the RBC Heritage. Playing at the Harbour Town Golf Links course, Sabbatini did not score a single bogey, managing seven birdies in total.
IN NUMBERS
30
The number of years The Flintstones was the most profitable cartoon
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1964 Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American man to win an Academy Award.
According to traditional lore, vampires could not see
FEATURED ARTICLES
Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 22°, rainy
CPT: min: 13° max: 19°, rainy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, sunny
JHB: min: 11° max: 19°, cloudy
KIM: min: 14° max: 25, rainy
MHK: min: 17° max: 24°, cloudy
NLP: min: 13° max: 28°, sunny
PE: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
PMB: min: 15° max: 30°, sunny
PTA: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$72.14
Gold=$1,337.32
Platinum=$929.36
R/$=12.04
R/€=14.85
R/£=17.14
BTC/$=7,684
JSE All Share=56,480.98
DJIA=24,545.06
FTSE 100=7,258.34
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.