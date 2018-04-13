Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike
South Africa
The Eiffel Tower was shut on Friday due to a strike by security personnel over the suspension of three of their colleagues, the company operating Paris' most recognisable monument and trade unions said.
The labour dispute was sparked by the suspension of three security staff after they complained about new working hours which would reduce their income, trade union official Denis Vavassori told AFP.
The tower, which welcomed more than six million visitors last year, has been hit by repeated strikes by its 300-strong staff in recent years over issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work. DM
