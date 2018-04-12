While you were sleeping: 12 April 2018
Trump continues threats of action against Syria, Russia, Paul Ryan calls it a day, and Mark Zuckerberg emerges unscathed from hearings.
Analysis: The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state
By MARIANNE THAMM.
News that Director-General of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, has attempted to thwart an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence should come as surprise to no-one. Behind the scenes, a great unravelling is taking place. Zuma’s pawns in Criminal Intelligence, SAPS, SARS, the NPA and the SSA are smarting from the disinfecting light of transparency and accountability. It’s not going to be pretty as powerful figures in the ruling party risk being criminally exposed.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Ongoing threats by the Trump administration to do "something" against Syria and possibly Russia in retaliation for the Douma chemical attack were continued overnight. Syrian military targets, airfields
Ten hours of "grilling" Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has left the social media giant and the individual largely unscathed. The biggest lesson learned over the two-day period was that America's lawmakers truly do not understand what Facebook is, how it's designed, and what questions to ask. The markets agreed, showing Facebook's share price increasing by 5.7% over the two days.
Paul Ryan won't seek re-election
US House Speaker and second in line to the presidency Paul Ryan has announced he won't run for re-election in November. Ryan entered as Speaker in 2015 as a peacemaker and has become notorious for his about-face on pre and post-election Trump. Ryan invoked his kids as the reason for his departure, to be effective from January 2019. In effect, however, his exit will signal a clear disconnect between the conventional Republican leader and Donald Trump's brand of chaotic politics.
Real Madrid nudged out Juventus in last minute, injury-time style. Cristiano Ronaldo did what Ronaldo does best, scoring a goal to create a 3-1 loss to Juventus on the night, but a 4-3 result on aggregate will see Real enter the Champion's League semi-finals.
How credible are the racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against Jacob Zuma?
A column by PIERRE DE VOS
