12 April 2018 07:33 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 12 April 2018

  John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa
  • 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
By Leila Dougan Deputy President David Mabuza addresses mourners at Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s memorial service at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Wednesday morning, 11 April 2018.

Trump continues threats of action against Syria, Russia, Paul Ryan calls it a day, and Mark Zuckerberg emerges unscathed from hearings.

Thursday, 12 April 2018

"Someone will always be prettier. Someone will always be smarter. Someone will always be younger. But they will never be you."
Freddie Mercury

 
 

News that Director-General of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, has attempted to thwart an investigation by the Office of the Inspector General of Intelligence should come as surprise to no-one. Behind the scenes, a great unravelling is taking place. Zuma’s pawns in Criminal Intelligence, SAPS, SARS, the NPA and the SSA are smarting from the disinfecting light of transparency and accountability. It’s not going to be pretty as powerful figures in the ruling party risk being criminally exposed. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

United States threatens action against Syria

Ongoing threats by the Trump administration to do "something" against Syria and possibly Russia in retaliation for the Douma chemical attack were continued overnight. Syrian military targets, airfields in particular, were telegraphed as sites of attack, but just how hard and with what forces Trump has promised action with remained unknown. Warning one's enemy beforehand on attacks, however, instils confidence in neither Trump's plan nor the personnel responsible for carrying out the attack.

 

Zuckerberg hearings end

Ten hours of "grilling" Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has left the social media giant and the individual largely unscathed. The biggest lesson learned over the two-day period was that America's lawmakers truly do not understand what Facebook is, how it's designed, and what questions to ask. The markets agreed, showing Facebook's share price increasing by 5.7% over the two days.

 

Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

US House Speaker and second in line to the presidency Paul Ryan has announced he won't run for re-election in November. Ryan entered as Speaker in 2015 as a peacemaker and has become notorious for his about-face on pre and post-election Trump. Ryan invoked his kids as the reason for his departure, to be effective from January 2019. In effect, however, his exit will signal a clear disconnect between the conventional Republican leader and Donald Trump's brand of chaotic politics.

 

Ronaldo saves Real Madrid

Real Madrid nudged out Juventus in last minute, injury-time style. Cristiano Ronaldo did what Ronaldo does best, scoring a goal to create a 3-1 loss to Juventus on the night, but a 4-3 result on aggregate will see Real enter the Champion's League semi-finals.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

10%

The percentage of people Moscow

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2017 Zuma Must Fall protests resume in South Africa. EFF chief Julius Malema addresses a massive Pretoria crowd.

John Krasinski auditioned to play the role Captain America. He said, "I'm not Captain America" after putting on the costume.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Analysis: ANC’s KZN-sized migraine

BY STEPHEN GROOTES

 

her/story

BY MBALI VILAKAZI

 

OPINIONISTAS

Winnie Mandela and the Arms Deal revisited

A column by TERRY CRAWFORD-BROWNE

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 19°, rainy
CPT: min: 15° max: 25°, sunny
DBN: min: 18° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 10° max: 16°, cloudy
KIM: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy
MHK: min: 13° max: 21°, cloudy
NLP: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
PTA: min: 12° max: 18°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$72.02
Gold=$1,349.63
Platinum=$930.32
R/$=11.92
R/€=14.74
R/£=16.90
BTC/$=6,905
JSE All Share=56,170.07
DJIA=24,251.68
FTSE 100=7,257.14

  • South Africa

