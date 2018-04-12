No propaganda, no new-speak
12 April 2018 02:26 (South Africa)
South Africa

Street Talk: Can we trust the cops?

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa
  • 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
street-talk-cop-trust.jpg

Five young men from Langa give personal accounts on how they were victims of police brutality. They tell us how the cops abuse their power for personal gain and that no one trusts them any more.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Jacob Zuma and his State Security minister David Mahlobo at the ANC policy conference, 5 July 2017, Nasrec. (Ihsaan Haffajee)

Analysis: The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

By Marianne Thamm
File Photo: State Security Agency Director General Arthur Fraser

amaBhungane: Spy oversight boss approaches the court for protection from Arthur Fraser

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: South African police muster outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of the court appearance of former South African president Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Nic Bothma

Parliament: A grim picture of declining SAPS performance targets

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Gandhi Baai, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece sheds a tear at the memorial for the ANC stalwart at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan.

Remembering Winnie: Thousands pay respects at Orlando Stadium

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Snuki Zikalala (SATOUR via Flickr)

Analysis: ANC’s KZN-sized migraine

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Mourners gather at Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s memorial service on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

Remembering Winnie: Youth inspired anew by an icon they barely knew

By Nkateko Mabasa
02_HondaJazzSport-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Honda Jazz 1.5 Sport: Do Jazz and Sport really go together?

By Deon Schoeman
Photo: Mourners gather at Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

By Pinky Kekana

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.