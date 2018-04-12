Knowledge. The final frontier.
12 April 2018 19:31 (South Africa)
South Africa

Saftu leads march against ‘poverty minimum wage’

  • Hlumela Dyantyi
    Hlumela Dyantyi
  • South Africa
  • 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: Saftu and other organisations march to Parliament to show their disapproval to the labour law amendment, national minimum wage and protest against the water management crisis. Photo: Kamilah Tom

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Western Cape marched to Parliament in a call for action to reject the new national Budget which increased VAT by 1%, the implementation of the new national minimum wage, and the privatisation of water. By HLUMELA DYANTYI.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) marched from Keizersgracht in Cape Town to Parliament in protest against the National Minimum Wage, which was due to be implemented in May, but whih has been delayed.

Saftu members were joined by other organisations such as the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa), Water Crisis Coalition (WCC), Housing Assembly, #FeesMustFall and others.

In Saftu’s memorandum, it claimed that the new National Minimum Wage – where most workers will get R20 an hour and which will replace current sectoral determinations – would entrench a “poverty minimum wage”.

Saftu claimed that this deal will restrict protesters’ rights to strike and collectively bargain and that the new minimum wage will aggravate the financial burden for working-class citizens.

Saftu, a national trade union body founded by former Cosatu leader Zwelinzima Vavi in 2017, complained that the deal does not address the high salaries of CEOs and politicians.

The protesters also rejected the increase in VAT, the City of Cape Town’s proposed budget and the instalment of water devices in people’s homes.

Energising the spirits of the crowd, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola said government was punishing the working class by increasing VAT following the impact of the #FeesMustFall protests, implementing the new National Minimum Wage and installing water management devices. Majola said that according to Statistics South Africa, black South Africans earn five times less than white South Africans.

Majola accused politicians of passing budgets that were in favour of councillors and at the expense of the poor.

They (ward councillors) wouldn’t be there without us. They drive their fancy cars and live in fancy houses while we struggle. Even this Day Zero, there’s no Day Zero at the hotels, I’m sure their bath tubs are full while you have no water. They’re punishing us for #FeesMustFall. They declared war on us, we will fight back,” Majola shouted to the crowd.

Western Cape Saftu secretary, André Adams, said that the VAT increase is regressive and the government should consider rather increasing personal income tax and corporate tax.

Our corporate tax is sitting at 26% right now and that is one of the lowest in the world. Did you know that it was higher during apartheid, it was 45% back then,” Adams said.

Adams added that it was not fair that there are only 30% zero-rated goods in the food basket of a working-class citizen yet not enough is being taxed from the elite. The increase in the price of food is not only affected by VAT but also by the fuel levy increase as the food needs to be transported to the shops.

Charmen Gribi, an Elsies River resident, pleaded with government to freeze increases for the next three years.

Gribi also addressed the water management devices in homes around Cape Town.

They come into your house while you’re not there, they install these blue metres without your consent or signature,” she said.

The Water Crisis Coalition complained that the working class in Cape Town now have to pay five times more for water than they did before.

The protesters marched to Parliament where their memorandum was signed by a parliamentary representative.

National strike action by the same groups is due to take place on 25 April 2018. DM

Photo: Saftu and other organisations march to Parliament to show their disapproval to the labour law amendment, national minimum wage and protest against the water management crisis. Photo: Kamilah Tom

  • Hlumela Dyantyi
    Hlumela Dyantyi
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Jacob Zuma and his State Security minister David Mahlobo at the ANC policy conference, 5 July 2017, Nasrec. (Ihsaan Haffajee)

Analysis: The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final of the Athletics competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 12 April 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

CWG2018: More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

By Antoinette Muller
File Photo: An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections in Meyerton, Midvaal Municipality, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 August 2016. EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

By-Elections: DA and ANC retain competitive seats

By Wayne Sussman
File Photo: A Thai customs officer inspects confiscated smuggled African elephant tusks, coming from Congo and reportedly destined to Laos, before a press conference at the Customs Department in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 July 2015. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

ISS Today: Is Côte d’Ivoire becoming a wildlife trafficking hotspot?

By ISS TODAY
File Photo: State Security Agency Director General Arthur Fraser

amaBhungane: Spy oversight boss approaches the court for protection from Arthur Fraser

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: Major General Khehla Sithole addressing the media outside the house in Orlando West Soweto where police made a drug bust during on 11 April 2018. Photo: Bheki Simelane

Drug Bust: Orlando community praised for their role in intelligence-driven operation

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE
Photo: South African police muster outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of the court appearance of former South African president Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Nic Bothma

Parliament: A grim picture of declining SAPS performance targets

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Gandhi Baai, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece sheds a tear at the memorial for the ANC stalwart at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan.

Remembering Winnie: Thousands pay respects at Orlando Stadium

By Rebecca Davis

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.