Brain porn
12 April 2018 16:05 (South Africa)
Wired World

Macron says has 'proof' of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that he would respond to "proof" that the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons, "at a time of our choosing." 

"We have proof that chemical weapons were used last week, at least chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad," Macron said during an interview on France's TF1 television.

Macron added that he was in daily contact with US President Donald Trump and that they would decide on their response "at a time of our choosing, when we judge it to be the most useful and the most effective."

The French leader, who had made the use of chemical weapons in Syria a "red line", said one of his aims in Syria was to "remove the regime's chemical attack capabilities".

But he repeated that he wanted to also avoid "an escalation".

"France will in no way allow an escalation or anything that would harm regional stability, but we cannot allow regimes that believe they can act with impunity to violate international law in the worst possible way." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: President Jacob Zuma and his State Security minister David Mahlobo at the ANC policy conference, 5 July 2017, Nasrec. (Ihsaan Haffajee)

Analysis: The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final of the Athletics competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 12 April 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

CWG2018: More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

By Antoinette Muller
File Photo: An Election Commission worker tears a ballot paper at a voting station during local municipal elections in Meyerton, Midvaal Municipality, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 03 August 2016. EPA/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

By-Elections: DA and ANC retain competitive seats

By Wayne Sussman
File Photo: State Security Agency Director General Arthur Fraser

amaBhungane: Spy oversight boss approaches the court for protection from Arthur Fraser

By AMABHUNGANE
Photo: South African police muster outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ahead of the court appearance of former South African president Jacob Zuma, in Durban, South Africa, 06 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Nic Bothma

Parliament: A grim picture of declining SAPS performance targets

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Gandhi Baai, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s niece sheds a tear at the memorial for the ANC stalwart at Orlando stadium in Soweto on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan.

Remembering Winnie: Thousands pay respects at Orlando Stadium

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Snuki Zikalala (SATOUR via Flickr)

Analysis: ANC’s KZN-sized migraine

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Mourners gather at Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela Mandela’s memorial service on Wednesday, 11 April 2018. Photo by Leila Dougan

Remembering Winnie: Youth inspired anew by an icon they barely knew

By Nkateko Mabasa

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.