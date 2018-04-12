CWG2018: More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA
- Antoinette Muller
- Sport
- 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
The Commonwealth Games is winding down and Thursday brought a mixed bag of results for South Africa. ANTOINETTE MULLER wraps up the action.
Another day, another handful of bling for South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.
Johannes Botha (silver in wrestling) and Alan Hatherly (bronze in men's cross-country cycling) set the tone early, adding to the bronze medal already won by Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen in the men's lawn bowls triples in the B6/B7/B8 category first thing on Thursday.
But, as has so often been the case on the Gold Coast, the day belonged to South Africa’s track athletes.
Wenda Nel added a bronze in the women's 400m hurdles while Ndodomzi Ntutu and Hilton Langenhoven bagged gold and silver respectively in the men's T12 100m.
But there was
, too. Anaso Jobodwana, who survived a disqualification scare wasn’t allowed to compete in the final of the men’s 200m, despite protests from Athletics South Africa.
Clarence Munyai was South Africa's only competitor in the event and there were high hopes for the young runner. Having set a world-leading time when he broke Wayde van Niekerk's record in the distance in March this year, Munyai finished in fifth (later upgraded to fourth) place in a race that was packed with drama.
England's Zharnel Hughes looked like he had won it, but was later disqualified for running right on the edge of the lane, intruding into Jereem Richard’s lane. At the time of writing, it was expected that there would be protests from England, but nothing was confirmed.
Elsewhere, the netball team finished fifth - beating Uganda 53-42. It was their best-ever finish at the Games since Manchester 2002.
For a full list of results of South Africans on Thursday, click here.
Who to watch on Friday
There’s a bit of action on the go, but all eyes are on Caster Semenya running in the women’s 800m final at 12:45. Having already won gold in the 1,500m, she will be gunning for the double. The South African legend breezed through her heats and if her performance in the longer distance is anything to go by, this should be a great race.
Elsewhere, slightly earlier in the morning (3:05 to be exact),
Bruintjies, Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine will be running in the men's 4x100m relay heats. Philmar van Rensburg will also be in the men's javelin qualifiers from 3:10.
Just after lunch at 13:10, Stephen Mokoka will be running in the men's 10,000m final.
Sevens also
kick
off on Friday with the South African women playing Canada (8:31) and New Zealand (11:33).
Theo Cogill is in action in men's TT 6-10 semi-finals in the table tennis while Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh are in the final of the women's lawn bowls pairs.
For a full list of South Africans in action on Friday, click here.
Total medals won by South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold medals:11
Silver medals: 9
Bronze medals: 12
Gold medal winners
Henri Schoeman - men's triathlon
Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 200m breaststroke
Chad le Clos - men's 200m butterfly
Chad le Clos - men's 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh - men's 50m breaststroke
Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 100m breaststroke
Chad le Clos - men's 100m butterfly
Akani Simbine - men's 100m
Caster Semenya - women's 1,500m
Luvo Manyonga - men's long jump
Ndodomzi Ntutu - men's T12 100m
Silver medal winners
Chad le Clos - men's 100m freestyle
Esme Kruger,
Nicolene
Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis - women's fours lawn bowls
Dylan Buis - men's T38 100m
Christian Sadie - men’s S6 50m freestyle
Henricho
Bruintjies - men's 100m
Brad Tandy - men's 50 freestyle
Princess Schreuder and Philippus Walker - lawn bowls mixed B2/B3
Johannes Botha - men's wrestling 74kg freestyle
Hilton Langenhoven - men's T12 100m
Bronze medal winners
Ryan Coetzee - men's 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh - men's 100m breaststroke
Colleen Piketh - women's singles lawn bowls
Mona Pretorius - women's 63kg weightlifting
Charl Du Toit - men's T38 100m (WR time)
Team South Africa - men's 4 x 100m medley relay
Sunette Viljoen - women's javelin
Reinhardt Hamman - men's F38 shot put
Ruswahl Samaai - men's long jump
Alan Hatherly - men's cross-country cycling
Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen - lawn bowls triples B6/B7/B8
Wenda Nel - women's 400m hurdles. DM
Photo: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final of the Athletics competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 12 April 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
