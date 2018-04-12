CWG2018: More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

The Commonwealth Games is winding down and Thursday brought a mixed bag of results for South Africa. ANTOINETTE MULLER wraps up the action.

Another day, another handful of bling for South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.

Johannes Botha (silver in wrestling) and Alan Hatherly (bronze in men's cross-country cycling) set the tone early, adding to the bronze medal already won by Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen in the men's lawn bowls triples in the B6/B7/B8 category first thing on Thursday.

But, as has so often been the case on the Gold Coast, the day belonged to South Africa’s track athletes.

Wenda Nel added a bronze in the women's 400m hurdles while Ndodomzi Ntutu and Hilton Langenhoven bagged gold and silver respectively in the men's T12 100m.

But there was

disappointment

, too. Anaso Jobodwana, who survived a disqualification scare wasn’t allowed to compete in the final of the men’s 200m, despite protests from Athletics South Africa.

Clarence Munyai was South Africa's only competitor in the event and there were high hopes for the young runner. Having set a world-leading time when he broke Wayde van Niekerk's record in the distance in March this year, Munyai finished in fifth (later upgraded to fourth) place in a race that was packed with drama.

England's Zharnel Hughes looked like he had won it, but was later disqualified for running right on the edge of the lane, intruding into Jereem Richard’s lane. At the time of writing, it was expected that there would be protests from England, but nothing was confirmed.

Elsewhere, the netball team finished fifth - beating Uganda 53-42. It was their best-ever finish at the Games since Manchester 2002.

For a full list of results of South Africans on Thursday, click here.

Who to watch on Friday

There’s a bit of action on the go, but all eyes are on Caster Semenya running in the women’s 800m final at 12:45. Having already won gold in the 1,500m, she will be gunning for the double. The South African legend breezed through her heats and if her performance in the longer distance is anything to go by, this should be a great race.

Elsewhere, slightly earlier in the morning (3:05 to be exact),

Henricho

Bruintjies, Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai and Akani Simbine will be running in the men's 4x100m relay heats. Philmar van Rensburg will also be in the men's javelin qualifiers from 3:10.

Just after lunch at 13:10, Stephen Mokoka will be running in the men's 10,000m final.

Sevens also

kick

off on Friday with the South African women playing Canada (8:31) and New Zealand (11:33).

Theo Cogill is in action in men's TT 6-10 semi-finals in the table tennis while Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh are in the final of the women's lawn bowls pairs.

For a full list of South Africans in action on Friday, click here.

Total medals won by South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gold medals:11

Silver medals: 9

Bronze medals: 12

Full list of South African medal winners

Gold medal winners

Henri Schoeman - men's triathlon

Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 200m breaststroke

Chad le Clos - men's 200m butterfly

Chad le Clos - men's 50m butterfly

Cameron van der Burgh - men's 50m breaststroke

Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 100m breaststroke

Chad le Clos - men's 100m butterfly

Akani Simbine - men's 100m

Caster Semenya - women's 1,500m

Luvo Manyonga - men's long jump

Ndodomzi Ntutu - men's T12 100m

Silver medal winners

Chad le Clos - men's 100m freestyle

Esme Kruger,

Nicolene

Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis - women's fours lawn bowls

Dylan Buis - men's T38 100m

Christian Sadie - men’s S6 50m freestyle

Henricho

Bruintjies - men's 100m

Brad Tandy - men's 50 freestyle

Princess Schreuder and Philippus Walker - lawn bowls mixed B2/B3

Johannes Botha - men's wrestling 74kg freestyle

Hilton Langenhoven - men's T12 100m

Bronze medal winners

Ryan Coetzee - men's 50m butterfly

Cameron van der Burgh - men's 100m breaststroke

Colleen Piketh - women's singles lawn bowls

Mona Pretorius - women's 63kg weightlifting

Charl Du Toit - men's T38 100m (WR time)

Team South Africa - men's 4 x 100m medley relay

Sunette Viljoen - women's javelin

Reinhardt Hamman - men's F38 shot put

Ruswahl Samaai - men's long jump

Alan Hatherly - men's cross-country cycling

Christopher Patton, Tobias Botha and Willem Viljoen - lawn bowls triples B6/B7/B8

Wenda Nel - women's 400m hurdles. DM

Photo: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final of the Athletics competition at the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, 12 April 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT