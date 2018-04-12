By-Elections: DA and ANC retain competitive seats
- Wayne Sussman
- South Africa
- 12 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
The Democratic Alliance and the African National Congress both held their seats in the latest round of by elections. Due to the voting districts in the respective wards not being uniform, there were some interesting trends.By WAYNE SUSSMAN.
Ward 2 in Kou-Kamma (Krakeel Joubertina) in the Eastern Cape DA 56% (60%) ANC 43% (39%) EFF 1%
The DA held on to this key seat in this tightly contested municipality last night. The ANC has a
In order for the ANC to win here, they had to run up the numbers in Coldstream and run the DA close in Krakeel. They were able to do the former, and not the latter. They increased their majority in Coldstream from 107 votes to an impressive 345 vote margin. They were also able to win one of the small Louterwater voting districts and run the DA close in the other Louterwater voting district.
Turn-out in this high stakes
Ward 16 in Mogalakwena (Ga-Pila Maribashoek) near Mokopane in Limpopo ANC 44% (45%) DA 30% (22%) EFF 26% (25%)
This is a vast ward which includes 10 different voting stations and many small settlements. In 2016 the ANC won seven out of 10 voting districts and the DA prevailed in the remaining three. The ANC only carried four voting districts last
The EFF might have dropped to third place here and finished behind the DA in two ANC held voting districts, but they were still able to up their percentage share of the vote and take a voting district off the ANC. They won the rural Eiland School district. Turn-out in this
The next round of
