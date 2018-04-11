We'll stick in your memory.
While you were sleeping: 11 April 2018

By EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg (C) is escorted by Capitol Police officers as he walks down a hallway to the office of Democratic Senator from California Dianne Feinstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 09 April 2018.

Zuckerberg fends of Congressional hearing with ease, Trump threatens Mueller firing, and Roma upset Barca with style.

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

“Silence is also a form of speaking.” 
Herta Müller

 
 

The National Prosecuting Authority’s case against former SARS officials Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg, led by advocates Torie Pretorius and Sello Maema, seems to be not winnable and will most certainly end in tears. This is why. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zuckerberg holds court in Congressional hearing

Mark Zuckerberg appeared to successfully fend largely softball questions on Facebook. Answering a wide variety of questions from both Democrats and Republicans, Zuckerberg was rarely rattled by senators. Indeed, Republican Senator and sad-face emoji in the Republican primaries, Ted Cruz spent his entire allotted time asking nonsensical questions about specific staff in Zuckerberg's immensely large operation. In the end, the Facebook head apologised for the Cambridge Analytica brief and, at least on the face of it, vowed to fix the leaky holes in his social media juggernaut.

 

White House threatens Mueller firing

The White House went to great pains on Tuesday to remind the press that it can and may fire special counsel Robert Mueller. A furious President Donald Trump spent much of his day Tweeting his outrage over his lawyer's FBI raid, evidently putting the Syria chemical weapons attack crisis on ice for a few hours. If Trump did fire Mueller, a constitutional crisis would erupt within American politics. Political dumpster fires, however, are the president's forte.

 

Roma rip apart Barca title hopes

Roma upset the Barcelona applecart on Tuesday night, beating the favourites 3-0. The loss saw Barca exit the Champion's League with an unreachable margin of away goals working against them. Barcelona's captain Andres Iniesta summed it up as "very painful because nobody expected it with the lead we had".

 

Pharmaceutical waste threatens rivers worldwide

A new study by the Delft Institute for Water Education has found that prescription drug waste threatens rivers worldwide. Pharmaceutical effluence, in other words, analgesics, antibiotics, anti-platelet agents, hormones, psychiatric drugs, antihistamines and many other drugs, have been found in wildlife for whom the river system is a crucial part of their ecosystem. If you thought plastics were the only plague destroying the world's waterways, clearly flushing your aspirin down the toilet is not exactly great either.

 
IN NUMBERS

28,524 ft2

The floor space of the star destroyer-shaped house Naomi Campbell's former boyfriend bought her in Moscow.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1979 Idi Amin is unseated from power. 

There is more calcium in maple syrup than there is in milk.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

CWG2018: Semenya grabs gold for #TeamSA

BY ANTOINETTE MULLER

 

OPINIONISTAS

In search of the ‘real radical’

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 
Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 22°, rainy
CPT: min: 17° max: 21°, rainy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 9° max: 18°, rainy
KIM: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
MHK: min: 13° max: 24°, rainy
NLP: min: 14° max: 19°, rainy
PE: min: 21° max: 21°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 18°, rainy
PTA: min: 12° max: 21°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$71.25
Gold=$1,340.71
Platinum=$930.89
R/$=12.03
R/€=14.86
R/£=17.05
BTC/$=6,838
JSE All Share=56,747.24
DJIA=24,414.56
FTSE 100=7,266.75

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.