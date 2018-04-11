While you were sleeping: 11 April 2018

Pharmaceutical waste threatens rivers worldwide

A new study by the Delft Institute for Water Education has found that prescription drug waste threatens rivers worldwide. Pharmaceutical effluence, in other words, analgesics, antibiotics, anti-platelet agents, hormones, psychiatric drugs, antihistamines and many other drugs, have been found in wildlife for whom the river system is a crucial part of their ecosystem. If you thought plastics were the only plague destroying the world's waterways, clearly flushing your aspirin down the toilet is not exactly great either.