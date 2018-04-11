amaBhungane: Spy oversight boss approaches the court for protection from Arthur Fraser
Intelligence boss blocked an investigation, conducted a campaign of intimidation, claims Inspector General of Intelligence. By Sam Sole and Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE.
The Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) has launched an extraordinary court application seeking protection from the Director General of the State Security Agency (SSA) Arthur Fraser.
The IGI, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, has revealed that Fraser has purported to withdraw the IGI's security clearance and access to the IGI's own office in what Dintwe describes as an unconstitutional attempt to frustrate an investigation of Fraser himself.
The IGI exercises constitutional oversight over the activities of the intelligence services.
In an urgent application to the high court in Pretoria, Dintwe alleges that Fraser's actions flowed from the IGI's attempt to investigate a complaint by the DA (Democratic Alliance) based on revelations in Jacques Pauw's best-selling exposé, The President's Keepers.
Dintwe states: “Mr Fraser is alleged to have established an illegal rogue intelligence programme, known as the
(See “What was the
Dintwe confirms that his office began an investigation of Fraser in May last year, but alleges he faced a rising tide of obstruction and resistance from Fraser and the SSA, culminating in a letter from Fraser on 28 March 2018, revoking the IGI's security clearance.
Dintwe has asked the court for urgent relief by overturning Fraser's actions and preventing Fraser from acting “unconstitutionally, unlawfully and motivated by bad faith”.
In his affidavit, Dintwe states: “The extraordinary nature of the decision taken by the
He adds: “On what I know, there is at least a prima facie case for Mr Fraser to answer.
The IGI also claims the SSA dragged its feet on upgrading the security at his official residence and attempted to remove his current security detail “who I have come to know and trust” and to replace them with protectors “who I can only imagine will serve the interests of the
Dintwe states: “This threatened action coupled with the dilapidated security measures at my residence and the anonymous threats I have received in my line of work serves to intimidate me in the prosecution of my constitutional mandate and presents a very real threat to my personal safety...
“It is my sincere belief that the intimidation I have been facing from the
“To the extent that these allegations are in the public domain, they are recorded by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in his book The President's Keepers... These allegations include forgery, fraud and various offences in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.”
Dintwe describes a range of troubling incidents of alleged obstruction from Fraser, including in relation to another DA complaint about the SSA being used to spy on political parties and the IGI's attempts to get funding to fill vacancies in his office.
He asks the court to declare unconstitutional the legal framework whereby Fraser can purportedly revoke the security clearance of the IGI and control or veto the IGI's budget.
Dintwe describes how matters came to a head after Fraser wrote to him on 8 November 2017 claiming that Fraser was aware “that I had received classified information from political parties in Parliament which information relates to the State Security Agency and its activities”.
In the
“Later, on 13 November 2017, the
Then on 15 November Fraser wrote again, claiming the SSA had received “disturbing information” impacting upon the IGI's security competence and demanding that he submit himself for re-vetting. “No clarity or detail was provided except for insinuations and prevarications.”
In a subsequent letter dated 3 December 2017, the Director General advised the IGI of an impending investigation by the SSA “regarding the leakage of a classified
This was a report by the previous IGI into the claims against Fraser, some details of which were published by Pauw in the Sunday Times earlier on the same day.
Fraser claimed the IGI had been "unco-operative" with the re-vetting efforts and informed Dintwe to co-operate with the SSA in the process of re-vetting and the imminent investigation.
Dintwe resisted and notes in his affidavit: “The attempt by the
Then came the decision in March to revoke his security clearance completely.
Dintwe states: “The substantive justification for the revocation of my security clearance is utterly irrational and unreasonable. The
“The facts illustrate gross abuse of public office in order to achieve improper ends. I have shown above that, to his knowledge, the
What was the
It was an intelligence network established by Arthur Fraser and then-director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Manala Manzini. It allegedly operated as a parallel intelligence network without
PAN was established in the early 2000’s during Fraser’s first stint in the intelligence services and ran until 2009. Both Manzini and Fraser left the intelligence services shortly thereafter.
According to Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers and reports in Daily Maverick, PAN agents conducted illegal surveillance, blew R48-million leasing properties and R24-million buying 293 cars and employed a wide network of highly suspect undercover agents. Most damning though are the allegations that Fraser’s family members benefited from the project, a charge they deny.
Two secret reports, produced by former IGI, advocate Faith Radebe, found that “financial controls were non-existent”, with millions in cash repeatedly being
