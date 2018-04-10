CWG2018: Semenya grabs gold for #TeamSA
- Antoinette Muller
- Sport
- 10 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
After the flurry of medals on Monday, Tuesday was slightly more subdued for South Africa, but Brad Tandy and Caster Semenya added to the country’s tally. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.
After the sheer insanity of Monday, where South Africa won nine medals and bagged a glut of gold in the pool, Tuesday was positively subdued in comparison.
Brad Tandy added another silver medal for South Africa in the pool, winning silver in the men’s 50m freestyle while the men's 4 x 100m medley relay team also added a bronze.
But the day belonged to South Africa’s Queen of the Track, Caster Semenya.
In search of doing the 1,500m/800m double, Semenya ticked the first box in an emphatic effort, setting a new games record in
time
of 4:00.71.
Despite a lengthy delay after issues with the starting equipment, Semenya looked completely unflustered on a track still wet from rain earlier in the evening.
As she always does, the South African was happy to sit towards the middle of the pack for the first few laps, hardly breaking a sweat.
Then, in the final straight, Semenya let loose and won with daylight between her and Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech who came in second.
The win took South Africa’s overall medal tally at the Games to 21, still in fifth place on the overall table.
There’s more chance for bling on Wednesday, though, and plenty of excitement to come.
Both Clarence Munyai and Anaso Jobodwana qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 200m while Ruswahl Samaai and Luvo Manyonga are both through to the finals of the men's long jump.
There was
disappointment
for LJ van Zyl, the Games record holder in the 400m
hurdles,
when he failed to progress to final.
Also somewhat disappointing was 110m hurdles African champion, Antonio Alkana, who finished fifth in the final. He missed out on a medal by the merest of fractions, though, 0.11 to be exact.
Good news for the netball team, though, with the South Africans managing their first win at the Games, beating 92-18. South Africa now play Barbados on Wednesday.
Total medals won by South Africa at the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Gold medals: 9
Silver medals: 6
Bronze medals: 6
Gold medal winners
Henri Schoeman - men's triathlon
Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 200m breaststroke
Chad le Clos - men's 200m butterfly
Chad le Clos - men's 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh - men's 50m breaststroke
Tatjana Schoenmaker - women's 100m breaststroke
Chad le Clos - men's 100m butterfly
Akani Simbine - men's 100m
Caster Semenya - women's 1,500m
Silver medal winners
Chad le Clos - men's 100m freestyle
Esme Kruger,
Nicolene
Neal, Johanna Snyman and Elma Davis - women's fours lawn bowls
Dylan Buis - men's T38 100m
Christian Sadie - men’s S6 50m freestyle
Bruintjies - men's 100m
Brad Tandy - men's 50 freestyle
Bronze medal winners
Ryan Coetzee - men's 50m butterfly
Cameron van der Burgh - men's 100m breaststroke
Colleen Piketh - women's singles lawn bowls
Mona Pretorius - women's 63kg weightlifting
Charl Du Toit - men's T38 100m (WR time)
Team South Africa - men's 4 x 100m medley relay
Who to watch on Wednesday
All times below are South African, using a 24-hour clock format.
Sunette Viljoen is in action in the women's javelin final at 11:45 followed by Manyonga and Samaai in the men's long jump at 12:32. That's followed by Munyani and Jobodwana in the men's 200m semis.
South Africa also has athletes competing in diving, gymnastics, hockey, para table tennis bowls and badminton throughout the day.
For a full list of results on day six, see teamsa.co.zaand see here
for
a full list of South Africans competing on Thursday. DM
Caster Semenya (Left) of South Africa in action during the women's 1500m heat one on day five of the XXI Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, April 9, 2018. EPA/DEAN LEWINS
- Antoinette Muller
- Sport
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.