9 April 2018 07:47 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 9 April 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • 09 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER A Palestinian protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask as he uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel in the east of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, 06 April 2018, (issued 07 April 2018).

Chemical attack kills dozens in Syria, North Korea open to denuclearisation talks, and Patrick Reed wins 82nd Masters.

Monday, 9 April 2018

“If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.” 
Zora Neale Hurston

 

South Africa, we have a problem. There is a move afoot in the country that is potentially far more dangerous than the Guptas’ attempted takeover of the country, and that is media manipulation and unethical reporting designed to prevent broader economic participation. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Retaliation threatened after Syrian chemical attack

A chemical attack by Syrian forces has suffocated dozens of civilians, sparking widespread international outrage. Syria's white helmets reported at least 500 cases of poisoning from a chlorine gas attack on Sunday in Douma, one of the few rebel-held cities. President Donald Trump promised that there would be a "price to pay", blaming Syria, Russia and Iran for carrying out the bombing.

 

Casualties in Syrian airfield strike

In what seemed to be retaliation for the Syrian government's chemical attacks, a missile attack on Tayfur airbase left at least one person dead and several injured. The United States denied involvement in the attack, casting doubt over just who was to blame. Even Syrian authorities withdrew any insinuation that the missile strikes were American. Syria, however, now appears to be locked in a deadly game of war-based karmic retribution.

 

Denuclearisation on the cards - North Korea

Officials from North Korea have indicated that Dear Leader Kim Jong Un is open to discussing denuclearisation with President Trump during their upcoming historical talks. While the statement seems all well and good, the talks will probably also include demands for American withdrawal from the Korean peninsula and a removal of its nuclear "shield" over the South. 

 

Reed clinches 82nd Masters

In the end, Patrick Reed secured victory at the Masters with a one-under 71 in his final round. Reed defeated Rickie Fowler by a single stroke, creating a formidable 15 under total of 273. A resurgent Tiger Woods, despite struggling through, managed an acceptable one over in his final tally, possibly signalling that not all is over golf-wise for the 14-time major champion.

 
IN NUMBERS

372

The number of pages for the proof of 1+1=2

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1960 David Pratt attempts to shoot and kill Hendrik Verwoerd. Pratt justified this as shooting the "epitome of apartheid".

Sean Connery turned down an offer to play football for Manchester United. He chose the silver screen instead.

 

Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 24°, rainy
CPT: min: 15° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, rainy
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 15° max: 25°, rainy
MHK: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 27°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 35°, rainy
PMB: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
PTA: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$67.11
Gold=$1,333.03
Platinum=$917.35
R/$=12.03
R/€=14.77
R/£=16.95
BTC/$=6,922
JSE All Share=55,878.81
DJIA=23,932.76
FTSE 100=7,183.64

