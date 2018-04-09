Patrick Reed wins 82nd Masters golf championship

Patrick Reed won the 82nd Masters on Sunday, firing a 1-under-par 71 to beat fellow American Rickie Fowler by one stroke for the first major championship of his career.

Reed, 27 and ranked 24th in the world, grabbed four birdies and three bogeys on the way to a 15-under-par total of 273 at Augusta National Golf Club.

He improved on his previous best finish in a major, a tie for second at the PGA Championship last August.

Former champion Jordan Spieth surged up the leaderboard with an 8-under 64 for 275. The only blemish on his card was a bogey at 18 after nine birdies. He was two strokes in front of Spain's Jon Rahm, who closed with a 69 for 277.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy started the day in second place, three shots behind Reed. But his bid to complete a career Grand Slam with a first Masters victory evaporated with a final-round 74 that left him tied for fifth on 279. DM