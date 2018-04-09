16 inmates break out of 'Sun City'
A manhunt has been launched for 16 prisoners who broke their way out of a Johannesburg prison known as "Sun City" in the early hours of Monday morning, a correctional services official said.
"They escaped through a pipe shaft and used an object to break the wall, then proceeded to the fence," said correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
He said the escape happened around 03:00 from Medium A Johannesburg Correctional Centre.
The group had been housed in the awaiting trial section.
Nxumalo said the department took the matter very seriously and a manhunt has been launched. DM
