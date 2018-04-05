Winning over critics and influencing people.
5 April 2018 08:06 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 5 April 2018

  • John Stupart
  • 05 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO Chief of Burlingame Police Eric Wollman (L) reunites an unidentified YouTube employee with his dog, Kimba after Kimba was left at the scene following a shooting at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, USA, 03 April 2018.

SAPS supplier holds country hostage, Facebook data breach massive, and high drama in the Champions League.

Thursday, 5 April 2018

“Working hard to please someone else, instead of yourself, never brings happiness.”
Katie Cross

 
 

On Wednesday, Keith Keating, director of Forensic Data Analysts and the man at the centre of two massive investigations into alleged procurement irregularities involving SAPS and SITA, threatened to “collapse the criminal justice system” in South Africa unless he was paid by midnight. In February Scopa ordered SITA to cancel its contracts with FDA. A week ago IPID too recommended that SAPS terminate all contracts with Keating’s company. So far no one has been able to explain how one man, a former cop, has been allowed to act as a sole supplier for these “mission critical” systems. By MARIANNE THAMM.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Facebook data breach much larger than thought

Facebook's estimate of how many users' info was pillaged by Cambridge Analytica is much higher. A total of 87-million users, to be precise. The social media giant's chief Mark Zuckerberg announced that he accepted responsibility for the lax privacy controls, but insisted he was still the best person to run Facebook. 

 

Sierra Leone's Bio wins election

Sierre Leone's opposition leader Julius Maada Bio has won a controversial presidential run-off election. The former soldier won 51.8% of the vote, causing incumbent Samura Kamara to vow a contestation of the result. No doubt a few strategic cabinet positions and a spot at the table would pull Kamara's venom right out of his tail.

 

Schoeman nabs SA's first gold

Triathlete Henri Schoeman has won South Africa's first medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games this morning. Schoeman, a bronze medalist in the Rio games in 2016. With any luck, Schoeman's example will be followed hard by his compatriots. Make sure to follow today's South Africans in action right here .

 

Barca through to Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona defeated Roma 4-1 last night but did not achieve much glory in its victory. Despite what seems to be an impressive score, the result was primarily due to Roma's own in-game implosion. Two own goals and an almost-deliberate inability to finish on their chances handed Barcelona the win without much fuss. Liverpool, meanwhile, did just the opposite by clobbering Man City 3-0. All three goals were scored in the first 31 minutes of the game. In true Anfield style, the Man City bus was attacked and damaged by throngs of Liverpool fans before the match.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

37-million

The additional number of users' data believed to have been pillaged from Facebook by Cambridge Analytica.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1922 the American Birth Control League is formed. This would become the forerunner to Planned Parenthood, and a focal point of conservative hatred to this day.

Alcatraz reportedly had some of the best prison food in the world. The wardens ate the same food as the prisoners.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 23°, rainy
CPT: min: 14° max: 20°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 28°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 19°, rainy
KIM: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy
MHK: min: 13° max: 24°, rainy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 31°, clou
PMB: min: 17° max: 29°, rainy
PTA: min: 14° max: 22°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$68.24
Gold=$1,333.18
Platinum=$917.01
R/$=11.88
R/€=14.59
R/£=16.73
BTC/$=6,849
JSE All Share=54,602.68
DJIA=24,264.30
FTSE 100=7,034.01

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.