South Africa
Street Talk: Men just don’t listen… (Video)
- Street Talk
- South Africa
- 05 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Three women get down and dirty in a hilarious conversation that goes from faking orgasms to hasty ejaculation. Does size matter? Hell no, it’s how you use it. But still the guys don’t get it. Definitely for adults only! By STREET TALK.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM
- Street Talk
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.