5 April 2018 23:29 (South Africa)
Street Talk: Men just don’t listen… (Video)

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

Three women get down and dirty in a hilarious conversation that goes from faking orgasms to hasty ejaculation. Does size matter? Hell no, it’s how you use it. But still the guys don’t get it. Definitely for adults only! By STREET TALK.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

