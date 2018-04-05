Where ignorance fears to tread.
5 April 2018 14:56 (South Africa)
Wired World

P2 - Government in negotiations to move Winnie Madikizela-Mandela memorial due to high attendance

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 05 Apr 2018 (South Africa)

The government is in discussion with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family to have her memorial moved from Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to the Orlando Stadium.

"The change was made after the consideration of the size of the venue and the expected people to attend the memorial service," Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told the media at the Inter-Ministerial Committee briefing at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Communication Minister Nomvula Mokonyana, State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize were also in attendance.

Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 after a long illness.

The memorial service is scheduled to take place on April 11.

Orlando Stadium will also be the host of the special official Category 1 funeral on April 14.

'Fighting for social justice'

According to the Presidency: "A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the Presidency's State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa."

Madikizela-Mandela was a recipient of the Order of Luthuli in silver for her "excellent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa".

"Mama Winnie touched the lives of many people in our country and beyond by the tenacity she displayed during the fight for freedom and the subsequent suffering she endured as a result," Dlamini-Zuma said.

She had lived to see freedom for the country and the people, Dlamini-Zuma said.

"As we pay tribute and celebrate her life, let us reflect on what we do to ensure we continue her legacy of fighting for social justice."

Condolences books would be placed in Brandfort, Mbizana and Mthatha.

National days of mourning have been declared from April 3 to 14.

The national flag is also being flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country and at South African diplomatic missions abroad. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Eskom’s Arnot power station (Wikimedia Commons)

Scorpio: Eskom wants in on McKinsey, Trillian R1.6bn ‘State Capture loot’

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Keith Keating (supplied)

SAPS/SITA capture: FDA holds South Africa to ransom, threatens to ‘collapse criminal justice system’

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Andrew Feinstein at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering, Sandton Convention Centre, 23 November 2017 (Leila Dee Dougan/Daily Maverick)

Zuma’s Day in Court: The witnesses on whom former president’s graft case depends

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Henri Schoeman of South Africa crosses the finish line to win the gold medal during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Commonwealth Games 2018: South Africans to watch on Friday, and Thursday's recap

By Antoinette Muller
Photo: Supporters of oppositional Democratic Alliance (DA) party attend the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 April 2016. Photo: EPA/Kevin Sutherland

Op-Ed: The DA needs diversity embedded in its constitution

By Solly Msimanga
Photo: James Selfe, DA’s Federal Executive Chairperson (Wikimedia Commons)

Road to the DA Federal Congress: James Selfe, party’s enforcer-in-chief

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Martin Luther King at the 1963 Civil Rights March on Washington, D.C. (Wikimedia Commons)

I Have Been to the Mountain Top: Martin Luther King Jr, 50 Years Gone – A Personal Memory

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of former South African president Nelson Mandela, waves to guests as she arrives for the inauguration ceremony of South African President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, Tuesday 27 April 2004. EPA/Jon Hrusa

Book Extract: A private and telling insight into another side of Winnie

By Max du Preez

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.