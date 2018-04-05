Commonwealth Games 2018: South Africans to watch on Friday, and Thursday's recap
- Antoinette Muller
- Sport
- 05 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
Team South Africa has its first gold of the Commonwealth Games after an impressive performance by triathlete Henri Schoeman. Want to plan your viewing? Here’s Friday’s highlights – and a recap of how it all went down on Thursday. BY ANTOINETTE MULLER.
The Commonwealth Games is in full swing and Team South Africa bagged their first medal on Thursday, with Henri Schoeman completing a sensational win in the triathlon.
Schoeman added to his Olympic bronze with an impressive 52:31 win in the men's triathlon, beating local favourite Jake Birtwhistle.
Schoeman’s fellow South African, Richard Murray, bronze medallist at the Glasgow Games four years ago, had to settle for sixth, 33 seconds back.
Wian Sullwald, former world youth champion, said he was still suffering from illness and ended 20th, +3:39 back.
In the late sessions in the pool, where the majority of South Africans were competing on day one, Chad le Clos and Ryan Coetzee both progressed to the finals of the 50m fly.
Le Clos finished as the fastest qualifier. Brad Tandy was the only session in the pool to miss out on a spot in the final.
In the women's 50m
In the men's 100m backstroke Martin Binedell and Calvyn Justus both make it to the semi-finals,
Then, in the women's 100m butterfly semis, Erin Gallagher missed out on a spot in the finals, despite finishing fourth in her race.
And finally, in the women's 4x100m freestyle, Team South Africa finished stone cold last in a race where Australia broke the World Record.
There are no real medal opportunities for South Africa on Friday.
Here’s what you can expect on Friday.
Badminton
Back with the badminton and it’s good news if you’re suffering from insomnia with South Africa’s mixed team playing England at 1:01. They’re back in action by
Bowls
If you prefer something a bit more sedate for your sleepless woes, bowls
1.01: Preliminary, Men’s Triples: Gerald Baker, Rudi Jacobs, Morgan Muvhango v Papua New Guinea
1.01am: Preliminary, Women’s Singles: Colleen Piketh v Malia Kioa (Tonga)
4:00: Preliminary, Men’s Triples: Gerald Baker, Rudi Jacobs, Morgan Muvhango v England
4:00: Preliminary, Women’s Singles: Colleen Piketh v Karen Murphy (Australia)
8:01 Preliminary, Men’s Pairs: Petrus Breitenbach, Jason Evans v Jamaica
8:00 Preliminary, B2/B3 Mixed Pairs: Princess Schroeder, Phillip Walker v New Zealand
8:00: Preliminary, Women’s Fours: Elma Davis, Esme Kruger,
11:00: Preliminary, Men’s Pairs: Petrus Breitenbach, Jason Evans v Northern Ireland
11:00: Preliminary, Mixed B6/B7/B8 Triples: Tobias Botha, Willem Viljoen, Christopher Patton v Australia
11:00: Preliminary, Women’s Fours: Elma Davis, Esme Kruger,
Boxing
Onto something a bit more exciting, in the men’s 46-49kg, Siyabulela Mphongoshi will fight Sri Lanka’s
Cycling
5:24: Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit: Elfriede Wolfaardt, Charlene du Preez, Danielle van Niekerk
11:30: Women’s Final (TBC)
7:15: Mens’ 4000m Individual Pursuit: Steven van Heerden, Gert Fouche, Joshua van Wyk
12:14: Men’s Final (TBC)
Gymnastics
1:09: Women’s artistic, Qualification: Claudia Cummins, Naveen
8:09: Finals (TBC)
Watch out for: Naveen
Naveen
She has represented South Africa at a number of international events, including the 2017 World Championships in Canada and the Junior Commonwealth Games Championships in 2016.
At the 2017 Championships,
Prior to that performance, South Africa’s best finish at worlds came four years ago when the now-retired Kirsten Beckett ended 46th in Antwerp, Belgium.
Netball
South Africa will play Jamaica at 7:02.
Swimming
As will be the case throughout the Games, there’s a huge swimming line-up to look forward to beginning in the early hours. Chad le Clos will be back in action, this time in the 200m freestyle.
Watch out for: Cameron van der Burgh
A veteran of South African swimming, Cameron van der Burgh is Africa's first home-trained world record holder and individual male Olympic Champion and makes his first appearance in the pool on Friday.
With a multitude of records and medals cross from the Fina World Championships to the Olympics, Van der Burgh had his first taste of Commonwealth Games action back in 2010 and he’s not looked back since.
However, by his own admission, there is always room for improvement and that’s exactly what he’ll be hoping for this year.
It will be the last time the swimmer takes part in the Commonwealth Games with his next target being the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games.
2:38: Men’s 200m Freestyle, Heat 3: Eben Vorster
2:41: Men’s 200m Freestyle, Heat 4: Chad le Clos
2:55 Women’s 50m Freestyle, Heat 5: Erin Gallagher, Emma Chelius
3:03: Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Heat 2: Cameron van der Burgh, Michael Houlie
3:18: Women’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 3: Mariella Venter
3:21: Women’s 100m
3:26: Men’s 400m Individual Medley: Ayrton Sweeney
3:26: Men’s 400m Individual Medley: Luan Grobbelaar
3:59: Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Heats
11:5: Men’s 200m Freestyle, Final: Eben Vorster, Chad le Clos (TBC)
12:12: Women’s 50m Freestyle, Semi-finals: Erin Gallagher, Emma Chelius (TBC)
12:32: Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Semi-finals: Cameron van der Burgh, Michael Houlie (TBC)
12:55: Women’s 100m Backstroke, Semi-finals: Nathania van Niekerk, Mariella Venter (TBC)
13:17: Men’s 400m Individual Medley, Final: Ayrton Sweeney, Luan Grobbelaar (TBC)
14:07: Men’s 4x100m Freestyle, Final (TBC)
Weightlifting
If you want to see how it’s done properly, check out
A recap of Thursday’s highlights and lowlights
In the women's hockey, South Africa lost 2-0 to pool favourites England.
In the women’s triathlon, Gillian Sanders, two-time Commonwealth Games competitor, ended 15th while Simone Ackermann finished 18th, +9:03 back. She took a tumble just one round into the bike leg.
In the men's 4000m cycling team pursuit, the South African men's side ended sixth out of eight sides. Steve Van Heerden, David Maree, Nolan Hoffman and Gert Fouche rewrote the record books, though, beating South Africa previous best set at the 2014 Glasgow Games as they rode a time of 4:11.711.
The women's team, in the same discipline, also set the South African record. It was the first time South Africa entered a women's team for this pursuit of the track. Charlene du Preez, Adelia Neethling and Elfriede Wolfaardt ended sixth of seven teams in qualifying, setting a new South African best of 4:51.224.
In the late sessions in the pool, where the majority of South Africans were competing on day one, Chad le Clos and Ryan Coetzee both progressed to the finals of the 50m fly.
Le Clos finished as the fastest qualifier. Brad Tandy was the only session in the pool to miss out on a spot in the final.
In the women's 50m breaststroke, Tatjana
In the men's 100m backstroke Martin Binedell and Calvyn Justus both make it to the semi-finals, but neither progressed further than that.
Then, in the women's 100m butterfly semis, Erin Gallagher missed out on a spot in the finals, despite finishing fourth in her race.
And finally, in the women's 4x100m freestyle, Team South Africa finished stone cold last in a race where Australia broke the World Record.
For a full list of results of South African athletes on day one of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, visit teamsa.co.za. DM
Photo: Henri Schoeman of South Africa crosses the finish line to win the gold medal during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games at Southport Broadwater Parklands, on the Gold Coast, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
- Antoinette Muller
- Sport
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.