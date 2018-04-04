While you were sleeping: 4 April 2018
Shooting erupts at YouTube HQ, DRC to say farewell to UN in 2020, and Warne calls for Aussie cricket bloodletting.
SCORPIO: The Moyane Dossier, Part 2 – Gupta VAT payments unpacked – Six Red Flags Moyane and Mokoena chose to ignore
By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO.
SARS is shifting gear from denying illegality in the Gupta VAT debacle to blaming the brothers for misleading them, now seemingly conceding to have been part of a probable act of money laundering. The long shadow of suspended tax boss Tom Moyane hangs over it all. Before his suspension, Moyane vehemently denied wrongdoing, threw his colleagues the hospital pass and sketched himself as an uninvolved bystander who somehow had no say in the matter. Acting SARS Commissioner Mark
YouTube HQ shooting wounds three
A female attacker opened fire at YouTube's headquarters on Tuesday, injuring three people. Chaos erupted at the San Bruno offices when the attacker opened fire, triggering a fire alarm and mass panic throughout the video-sharing website's premises. Police and SWAT teams arrived only to find that the attacker had evidently killed herself inside the building.
The United Nations has until 2020 and then it is expected to leave the DRC. This was the message by Foreign Minister Leonard She Okitundu on the occasion of MONUSCO's mandate renewal until 2019. The DRC is set to hold long-delayed elections in December where, with luck, this time President Joseph Kabila will not create further cause for delay.
Trump vows to send troops to
It's Donald Trump's worst nightmare: over 1,500 South and Central Americans are headed to the United States border en masse, and his wall is nowhere near ready. In response, President Trump promised to deploy troops to the border via mobilisation of the National Guard. Regular soldiers are prevented from doing such work by US law. The caravan, meanwhile, is an annual post-Easter event, whose purpose has little to do with actually crossing over into the US so much as challenging legal perceptions on migration.
Shane Warne calls for cricket bloodletting
If former Australian spin king Shane Warne has his way, all heretics from the cricketing world will be cleansed. Speaking out today, Warne called for more heads to roll over the shambles of a tour to South Africa. Warne put it quite plainly that "all these people need to be (held accountable), saying 'right — are they good enough for that position? Who else have we got to take their position?'" In his world of cricket, even the waterboys should look over their shoulders now.
$525-million
The inflation-adjusted worth of George Washington.
Today in 1939 Hugh Masekela was born.
The year on bottles of wine is the year the grapes were picked, not bottled.
