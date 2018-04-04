While you were sleeping: 4 April 2018

SARS is shifting gear from denying illegality in the Gupta VAT debacle to blaming the brothers for misleading them, now seemingly conceding to have been part of a probable act of money laundering. The long shadow of suspended tax boss Tom Moyane hangs over it all. Before his suspension, Moyane vehemently denied wrongdoing, threw his colleagues the hospital pass and sketched himself as an uninvolved bystander who somehow had no say in the matter. Acting SARS Commissioner Mark Kingon has now launched an investigation to get to the bottom of SARS’ latest Gupta problem after Scorpio revealed the payments were illegal. Today we unpack the six red flags that were brushed aside in order to assist the Guptas and show clearly why SARS’ and Moyane’s self-absolving arguments are unconvincing.