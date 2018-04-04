Your free thought lubricant
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before Congress April 11: panel

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a US congressional committee on April 11 following the Cambridge Analytica scandal over alleged misuse of users' personal data, the House Energy and Commerce Committee announced Wednesday.

"This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online. We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg's willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th," said the committee's Republican chairman Greg Walden and ranking Democrat Frank Pallone. DM

