While you were sleeping: 3 April 2018

Winnie Mandela remembered for good and ill, US markets plummet after Chinese tariffs, and Aussie cricket union wants mercy for cheating trio.
“I am a living symbol of whatever is happening in the country.”
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: The world reacts to the death of a lioness
By REBECCA DAVIS and BHEKI SIMELANE.
Easter Monday saw the death of a South African woman so famous she could be referred to by just one name: Winnie. In the hours following the confirmation of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s passing at 81, tributes and reaction locally and from around the world poured in to honour – and sometimes criticise – the anti-apartheid icon.
Love her or hate her, Winnie Mandela passes away
There has been a mix of fond memory and sobering criticism of Winnie Mandela in the wake of her death on Monday. Although international media outlets such as the New York Times reminded readers of Madikizela-Mandela's troubled recent past and proud struggle credentials, local leaders in both the ANC and the opposition praised her leadership. She will probably remain a profoundly divisive character in South Africa's recent history.
Wall Street plunges in Trump's wake
Fears of a Trump-induced trade war with China has sparked a massive fall in US and Asian markets. In the wake of a $100-billion stock loss by Amazon, primarily caused by President Donald Trump's targeted statements against it, the bloodbath continued throughout the day. Tokyo's markets opened to a sharp plunge in response to the United States. The drop occurred in the aftermath of China's introduction of retaliatory tariffs on 128 American exports.
Teachers in Kentucky and Oklahoma protested in the streets on Monday, signalling their disgust for current teaching conditions and funding cuts. Teachers in predominantly Republican states have been vocal in their opposition to government funding reductions. Oklahoma, for example, saw its funding decimated during the 2008 financial crisis, only to have the deep reductions cemented in, with current budget levels well under an optimal level.
Cricketing body's push for
The Australian Cricketers' Association has issued a call for cheats Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to have their bans reduced. The ACA was asking for the trio to be able to return to domestic action sooner. Crying on camera clearly has done the trick, with a wave of local sympathy for Smith in particular now emanating from Australia. The public outpouring was recorded on
