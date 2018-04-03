Sagacity central
3 April 2018 06:33 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 3 April 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

By EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 April 2018.

Winnie Mandela remembered for good and ill, US markets plummet after Chinese tariffs, and Aussie cricket union wants mercy for cheating trio.

Tuesday, 3 April 2018

“I am a living symbol of whatever is happening in the country.”
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: The world reacts to the death of a lioness

By REBECCA DAVIS and BHEKI SIMELANE.

Easter Monday saw the death of a South African woman so famous she could be referred to by just one name: Winnie. In the hours following the confirmation of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s passing at 81, tributes and reaction locally and from around the world poured in to honour – and sometimes criticise – the anti-apartheid icon. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Love her or hate her, Winnie Mandela passes away

There has been a mix of fond memory and sobering criticism of Winnie Mandela in the wake of her death on Monday. Although international media outlets such as the New York Times reminded readers of Madikizela-Mandela's troubled recent past and proud struggle credentials, local leaders in both the ANC and the opposition praised her leadership. She will probably remain a profoundly divisive character in South Africa's recent history.

 

Wall Street plunges in Trump's wake

Fears of a Trump-induced trade war with China has sparked a massive fall in US and Asian markets. In the wake of a $100-billion stock loss by Amazon, primarily caused by President Donald Trump's targeted statements against it, the bloodbath continued throughout the day. Tokyo's markets opened to a sharp plunge in response to the United States. The drop occurred in the aftermath of China's introduction of retaliatory tariffs on 128 American exports.

 

Thousands of teachers protest

Teachers in Kentucky and Oklahoma protested in the streets on Monday, signalling their disgust for current teaching conditions and funding cuts. Teachers in predominantly Republican states have been vocal in their opposition to government funding reductions. Oklahoma, for example, saw its funding decimated during the 2008 financial crisis, only to have the deep reductions cemented in, with current budget levels well under an optimal level.

 

Cricketing body's push for reduction in Smith and Warner's ban

The Australian Cricketers' Association has issued a call for cheats Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to have their bans reduced. The ACA was asking for the trio to be able to return to domestic action sooner. Crying on camera clearly has done the trick, with a wave of local sympathy for Smith in particular now emanating from Australia. The public outpouring was recorded on tape, but was swiftly stuffed down Bancroft's pants.

 
IN NUMBERS

100

The age of a set of twins in Japan when they released a rap album in 1992. Gin-chan and Kin-chan debuted on the Japanese charts, but sadly never made number one.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2010 Apple unveils the iPad. Your funny cat pictures have never been the same since.

Before clocks, "clockwise" and "counterclockwise" were called sunwise and widdershins.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Venezuela’s Populist Armageddon

BY GREG MILLS & LYAL WHITE

 

OPINIONISTAS

A tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

A column by REV LAWRENCE MDUDUZI NDLOVU

 

Green shoots on the tree of constitutionalism

A column by PAUL HOFFMAN

 

Angie Motshekga’s pass rate paradox

A column by MDUDUZI MBIZA

 

Cricket Australia – a job well done

A column by PETER FLACK

 
Weather
BFN: min: 14° max 24°, sunny
CPT: min: 15° max: 26°, sunny
DBN: min: 21° max: 27°, rainy
JHB: min: 14° max: 21°, rainy
KIM: min: 16° max: 26°, rainy
MHK: min: 16° max: 25°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 28°, sunny
PE: min: 17° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 28°, rainy
PTA: min: 15° max: 24°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$67.52
Gold=$1,340.69
Platinum=$934.46
R/$=11.86
R/€=14.59
R/£=16.66
BTC/$=6,922
JSE All Share=55,474.52
DJIA=23,644.19
FTSE 100=7,056.61

