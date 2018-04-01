Provocation triple distilled
1 April 2018 23:48 (South Africa)
South Africa

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.136 – Is Evita the April Fool on Easter Sunday? (Video)

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa
  • 01 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
EFS_Apr-1.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 136. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

