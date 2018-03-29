A read a day keeps the ignorance at bay
29 March 2018 06:56 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 29 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa
  • 29 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON French President Emmanuel Macron stands in front of the flag-draped coffin of Gendarme Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame during a solemn funeral ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France, 28 March 2018.

Malala to return to Pakistan, Assange cut off from communications, and dark matterless galaxy discovered.

Thursday, 29 March 2018

“A pioneer is not someone who makes her own soap. She is one who takes up her burdens and walks toward the future.” 
Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

 
 

The South African Social Security Agency’s incompetence will see some 5.4 million social grant beneficiaries who receive their grants using the Sassa card coughing up R10 in bank charges to Grindrod Bank, which will score a windfall of R54-million in April alone. Meanwhile, Net1/CPS has responded that the company cannot be prejudiced because of “shortcomings” in Sassa’s processes with regard to repaying R316-million to Treasury for “additional registrations” conducted in 2013. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Malala returns to Pakistan

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to Pakistan today, for the first time since her attack. Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban due to her tireless advocacy promoting education for girls. Security was tight during her arrival at Islamabad's international airport, with her itinerary remaining a complete secret, aside from a planned meeting with the country's prime minister.

 

Assange loses communications privileges

WikiLeaks founder and permanent resident at Ecuador's embassy, Julian Assange has had his communication privileges revoked. The embassy made the decision after Assange conducted a tirade criticising Britain's accusations against Russia as the actor behind the 4 March poisoning of a former double agent. Britain's Foreign Office minister labelled Assange a "miserable little worm". Having now resorted to treating Assange like an errant teenager, the minister might not be far off.

 

Trump payments lawsuit can proceed - judge

A Maryland federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of receiving illegal payments can continue. Prosecutors are arguing that massive spending by foreign diplomats and embassies at Trump International's Hotel in Washington DC, payments by foreign entities at Trump Tower and Trump International Tower in New York and other businesses, violate the US Constitutional ban on presidents profiting from their positions in office. The Trump trial, however, is a long way from completion just yet.

 

Galaxy without dark matter discovered

Astronomers have somehow discovered the only known galaxy that does not contain any dark matter. Considered present in a quarter of the universe, the discovery does challenge many theories on just how galaxies are formed. A new kind of nano-coated telescope array identified the galaxy, now sexily-named NGC1052-DF2. The star clusters within DF2 appeared to move at the same speed as the galaxy itself, suggesting the absence of "star glue" - dark matter which would influence their motion one way or another.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$5,000,000,000

The amount Donald Trump sued an author for because they referred to him as a millionaire rather than a billionaire. Trump lost. He lost the appeal too.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2014 the first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are held.

Czech deer do not cross into Germany. This behaviour was learned due to their parents avoiding electric fencing along the Cold War border.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 26°, sunny
CPT: min: 14° max: 18°, rainy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, sunny
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 27°, cloudy
NLP: min: 15° max: 32°, sunny
PE: min: 17° max: 22°, rainy
PMB: min: 17° max: 32°, sunny
PTA: min: 15° max: 26°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$70.45
Gold=$1,347.33
Platinum=$948.90
R/$=11.76
R/€=14.48
R/£=16.57
BTC/$=7,847
JSE All Share=54,763.97
DJIA=23,848.42
FTSE 100=7,044.74

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Sassa card (supplied)

SassaGate: Grants agency’s delays and incompetence enable Grindrod Bank to score R160m

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Gabriel via Flickr

National Land Forum: Does the Constitution need to change to effect land reform?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Leon Orsmond ( via Facebook)

Rwanda: Mysterious disappearance of South African maverick ‘Lion’ Orsmond alarms family

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Vicki Momberg is seen inside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday where she was sentenced for shouting racial slurs at a black police officer. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment. Photo: Daily Maverick

Analysis: Why the Vicki Momberg racism sentence deserves scrutiny

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Wild, Wild Country poster

FLIXATION: Wild Wild Country, a vintage microcosm of the hopes and ills of our Trumpian world

By Tony Jackman
Photo: Parliament buildings in Cape Town. Photo: EPA/Nic Bothma

Parliament: Balancing politics and schedules while the House takes an extended break

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Emma Gonzalez (C), a survivor of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cheers at the conclusion of the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA, 24 March 2018. March For Our Lives student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in our schools EPA-EFE/Jim lo Scalzo

US: And a Little Child Shall Lead Them

By J Brooks Spector
All photos supplied

Renault Kwid Dynamique AMT: Does ‘cheap’ always mean ‘nasty’?

By Deon Schoeman

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.