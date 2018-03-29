Knowledge. The final frontier.
Street Talk: Crime and our youth (Video)

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

Last week five high school students from Langa shared their stories on why they turned to gangsterism. This week, in response, we hear their elders talking about the modernisation of society and how they think that this, along with other factors such as poverty, unemployment and the lack of recreational facilities in townships, has led their youth to crime. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

