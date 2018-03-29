Street Talk: Crime and our youth (Video)
- 29 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Last week five high school students from Langa shared their stories on why they turned to gangsterism. This week, in response, we hear their elders talking about the modernisation of society and how they think that this, along with other factors such as poverty, unemployment and the lack of recreational facilities in townships, has led their youth to crime. By STREET TALK.
