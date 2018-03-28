The soul of wit
While you were sleeping: 28 March 2018

By EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2018.

Kim Jong Un confirmed in Beijing, Aussies tossed out in disgrace, and NASA's telescope launch delayed.

Wednesday, 28 March 2018

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.” 
WH Auden

 
 

STORY OF THE DAY

amaBhungane: The Nkonki Pact, Part 1 – How the Guptas bought themselves an Auditor

By Stefaans Brümmer and Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE

In a fronting deal, Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa provided R107-million for the “management buyout” of a pioneering black audit firm. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Kim Jong Un confirmed to be in China

Dear Leader and North Korea's princeling deluxe Kim Jong Un was confirmed to be in Beijing. The dictator's first-ever foreign trip included a meeting with Xi Jinping. Bilateral trade and security issues were on the agenda, but chief among matters discussed must have been the upcoming meetings with South Korea and Washington. Arriving in a train is also a fairly good way to stuff the cars full of illicit, sanctions-busting goods.

 

Aussie trio sent home in disgrace

Australian Captain Steve Smith, Vice-Captain David Warner, and sandpaper aficionado Cameron Bancroft will all be whisked away back to Australia today. Cricket Australia head James Sutherland apologised for the ball-tampering scandal, regretting how it overshadowed what could have been a fantastic Test series. With the balls-up now casting said spectre, the Wanderers will play host to the final Test match between the two countries this week.

 

Turner creates new sports streaming offering

Step aside ESPN, Turner has hit the ground running. The broadcasting giant announced overnight that it would launch a sports streaming service next month to rival ESPN. Dubbed Bleacher Report Live, the service will have flexible pricing options and feature the UEFA Champions, Europa football, as well as NBA and NCAA games. The service launches next month and will be free until June.

 

James Webb Telescope launch delayed

Nasa announced that its giant space telescope will not be launched before May 2020. The disappointing news was justified by the space agency on the grounds that it needed more time for final integration and testing. Considering the task ahead of the telescope: to replace Hubble and, hopefully, shed new and immediate light on our universe, taking one's time is probably a good idea.

 

IN NUMBERS

99%

The maximum allowed percentage commission American telemarketers can take from a donation.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is Self Emancipation Day in Tibet. China is almost certainly not celebrating this at all.

Detroit gave Saddam Hussein a key to the city.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

No-go territory of early or snap elections

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 

Thinking out of the box: Treasury cuts won’t work

A column by OSCAR VAN HEERDEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 29°, cloudy
CPT: min: 14° max: 19°, cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 14° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 30°, sunny
PMB: min: 17° max: 32°, cloudy
PTA: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$70.03
Gold=$1,343.92
Platinum=$944.81
R/$=11.64
R/€=14.44
R/£=16.48
BTC/$=7,850
JSE All Share=56,050.79
DJIA=24,189.50
FTSE 100=7,000.14

