Not entirely omniscient
28 March 2018 15:34 (South Africa)
Wired World

Facebook announces new steps to protect users' privacy

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 28 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Facebook said Wednesday it will overhaul its privacy settings tools to put users "more in control" of their information on the social media website.

The updates include improved access to Facebook's user settings and tools to easily search for, download and delete personal data stored by Facebook.

Meanwhile, a new privacy shortcuts menu will allow users to quickly increase account security, manage who can see their information and activity on the site and control advertisements they see.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer said in a blog post.

"We're taking additional steps in the coming weeks to put people more in control of their privacy," they confirmed.

The new features follow fierce criticism after it was revealed millions of Facebook users' personal data was harvested by a British firm linked to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign -- although Facebook said they have been "in the works for some time."

Earlier this month, whistleblower Christopher Wylie revealed Cambridge Analytica created psychological profiles on 50 million Facebook users via a personality prediction app.

The app was downloaded by 270,000 people, but also scooped up their friends' data without consent -- as was possible under Facebook's rules at the time.

Egan and Beringer also announced updates to Facebook's terms of service and data policy to improve transparency about how the site collects and uses data. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
amab-NkonkiPart1-FINAL.jpg

amaBhungane: The Nkonki Pact, Part 1 – How the Guptas bought themselves an Auditor

By AMABHUNGANE
Original Photo: Julius Malema from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other party members leave the parliament buildings during the election of new South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Cape Town, South Africa, 15 February 2018. EPA-EFE/Brenton Geach

Analysis: EFF’s move in Nelson Mandela Bay – let the political chaos reign supreme

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Ace Magashule (Leila Dee Dougan /Daily Maverick)

Goodbye, Ace: Magashule’s exit bash to bring Bloemfontein to a standstill on Wednesday

By Carien du Plessis
Original Photo: An ANC flag (EPA)

National Land Forum: ANC leaders struggle to find coherent message on expropriation

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: A general view of the Parliament during a session to debate the president’s State of the Nation Address, Cape Town, South Africa 14 February 2017. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Parliament: ANC wants extended recess for electioneering as rumours of early election fly

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Johannesburg From Carlton Centre Paul Saad via Flickr

Land Expropriation: Debate intensifies around access to property in cities

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: King Letsie III (Dean Calma/IAEA via Flickr)

Lesotho: Lindiwe Sisulu to apologise to King Letsie for offence at border

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: (FILE) Cameron Bancroft (L) and Steve Smith (R) of Australia reacting as they answer questions from the media about England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow at a post match press conference on Day Five of the First Test match between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 27 November 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE/Darren England

Ball tampering: Saga highlights problems with ICC’s Code of Conduct

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.