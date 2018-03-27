To infinity and beyond
27 March 2018 07:06 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 27 March 2018

  • South Africa
  • 27 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER PATRIN/A42.RU Smoke rises over a shopping centre Zimnaya Vishnya in the West Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia, early 26 March 2018. At least 56 people reportedly died, including many children and around 60 are still lost.

Allies kick out Russian spies en mass, North Korean dictator visits China, and McCain to roast Trump.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

“This individual does not know where initiative ends and rocket-propelled idiocy begins.” 
Elizabeth Moon

 
 

Five months after alleging that she was raped by football boss Danny Jordaan, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has officially laid a charge with the police. Ferguson knows she faces an uphill battle in securing a conviction almost a quarter of a century after the alleged rape. On her side, she says, will be the testimony of other women with similar experiences. Meanwhile, Jordaan’s employer, the South African Football Association, says it’s sticking by its president. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

US allies rally behind Russian action

Australia and the United States have joined the United Kingdom in endorsing the expulsion of suspected Russian spies. Australia joined a list of 20 countries enacting the expulsions. Of the 100 suspected spooks kicked out of their countries of work, the United States accounted for 60. Australia kicked out two, which is precisely two more than they have expelled cricketers in recent days.

 

Kim Jong Un possibly in Beijing

North Korean Dear Leader Kim Jong Un is possibly in Beijing. A special North Korean train littered with security and an honour guard has arrived in China, according to Japanese media. If true, this would be the dictator's first trip abroad since ascending to divine rule in 2011. As South Korea and the United States made overtures of peace with the north, China is evidently sad - diplomatically-speaking - at feeling left out.

 

Saudi coalition threatens retaliation against Iran

A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has warned of imminent retaliation against Iran. The threat was issued in the wake of a series of Yemeni Houthi rebel missile attacks on Sunday night. The missiles were largely intercepted successfully but were understandably upsetting to Saudi civilians. The missiles, the coalition says, were supplied illegally to Yemeni rebels.

 

McCain memoir to roast Trump

US Senator John McCain is due to release his memoirs as a political tour de force in the United States. Moreover, McCain's book evidently contains a "no holds barred" evaluation of the current POTUS. McCain has been a significant critic of Donald Trump, despite being in the same party. McCain was responsible for casting a dissenting vote against Trump's attempt to repeal Obamacare, and you can be sure little good will be said that's flattering.

 

IN NUMBERS

$2-trillion

The potential required payout for Facebook if they are forced to compensate each of the 500,000 users affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach ($40,000 each).

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is International Whiskey Day. Scots, who call it "whisky", may wear their kilts while the Irish blend their drinks.

"Urchin" is another word for a hedgehog. Thus why Sea urchins are considered hedgehogs of the sea.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Promoting diversity in the DA

BY MICHAEL CARDO & GAVIN DAVIS

 

OPINIONISTAS

Black farmers deserve state support

A column by MZUKISI QOBO

 

The ANC shall turn municipalities around

A column by ZWELI MKHIZE

 

Have floods really quadrupled since 1980?

A column by IVO VEGTER

 

Oz cricket team: The real reverse swing

A column by ARNOLD GEERDTS

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 10° max 23°, sunny
CPT: min: 12° max: 22°, cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 27°, sunny
JHB: min: 12° max: 23°, sunny
KIM: min: 16° max: 30°, sunny
MHK: min: 14° max: 26°, sunny
NLP: min: 16° max: 29°, sunny
PE: min: 19° max: 35°, cloudy
PMB: min: 16° max: 28°, sunny
PTA: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$70.06
Gold=$1,354.05
Platinum=$952.18
R/$=11.63
R/€=14.48
R/£=16.55
BTC/$=7,888
JSE All Share=56,176.43
DJIA=24,114.40
FTSE 100=6,888.69

