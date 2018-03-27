While you were sleeping: 27 March 2018
Allies kick out Russian spies en mass, North Korean dictator visits China, and McCain to roast Trump.
Tuesday, 27 March 2018
Jennifer Ferguson: Why I’ve laid a rape charge against Danny Jordaan
By REBECCA DAVIS
Five months after alleging that she was raped by football boss Danny Jordaan, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson has officially laid a charge with the police. Ferguson knows she faces an uphill battle in securing a conviction almost a quarter of a century after the alleged rape. On her side, she says, will be the testimony of other women with similar experiences. Meanwhile, Jordaan’s employer, the South African Football Association, says it’s sticking by its president.
US allies rally behind Russian action
Australia and the United States have joined the United Kingdom in endorsing the expulsion of suspected Russian spies. Australia joined a list of 20 countries enacting the expulsions. Of the 100 suspected spooks kicked out of their countries of work, the United States accounted for 60. Australia kicked out two, which is precisely two more than they have expelled cricketers in recent days.
Kim Jong Un possibly in Beijing
North Korean Dear Leader Kim Jong Un is possibly in Beijing. A special North Korean train littered with security and an honour guard has arrived in China, according to Japanese media. If true, this would be the dictator's first trip abroad since ascending to divine rule in 2011. As South Korea and the United States made overtures of peace with the north, China is evidently sad - diplomatically-speaking - at feeling left out.
Saudi coalition threatens retaliation against Iran
A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia has warned of imminent retaliation against Iran. The threat was issued in the wake of a series of Yemeni Houthi rebel missile attacks on Sunday night. The missiles were largely intercepted successfully but were understandably upsetting to Saudi civilians. The missiles, the coalition says, were supplied illegally to Yemeni rebels.
US Senator John McCain is due to release his memoirs as a political tour de force in the United States. Moreover, McCain's book evidently contains a "no holds barred" evaluation of the current POTUS. McCain has been a significant critic of Donald Trump, despite being in the same party. McCain was responsible for casting a dissenting vote against Trump's attempt to repeal Obamacare, and you can be sure little good will be said that's flattering.
$2-trillion
The potential required payout for Facebook if they are forced to compensate each of the 500,000 users affected by the Cambridge Analytica data breach ($40,000 each).
Today is International Whiskey Day. Scots, who call it "whisky", may wear their kilts while the Irish blend their drinks.
"Urchin" is another word for a hedgehog. Thus why Sea urchins are considered hedgehogs of the sea.
