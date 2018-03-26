We almost never make it up. Promise.
26 March 2018 07:11 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 26 March 2018

  • John Stupart
  • South Africa
  • 26 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW Participants protest on Pennsylvania Avenue prior to the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA, 24 March 2018. March For Our Lives was organized in response to the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

Russian mall blaze kills 37, Stormy Daniels talks out over intimidation, and Australian cricketers play down cheating.

Monday, 26 March 2018

“Consistency is the defense of a small mind” 
David Eddings

 
 

With elections topmost in the ANC’s collective mind, there’s the political pickle of former president Jacob Zuma facing trial on criminal charges related to the late-1990s arms deal and the State Capture commission of inquiry. After three days’ discussions, the ANC National Executive Committee on Sunday took the path well trodden – compromise. ANC members as individuals may show support for and solidarity with those implicated in State Capture, but not in ANC colours, so there’s no “false impression that the ANC as organisation identifies with, or approves of, the misdemeanours of which any member or leader may be accused”. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Russian mall fire kills 37

At least 37 shoppers have been killed in a blaze in a Siberian shopping mall. The Kemerovo shopping centre caught fire in one of the cinema halls. Thus far, officials have reported at least 69 people missing, including 40 children. Roughly 300 firefighters have been deployed to combat the blaze, which has destroyed over 1,000 square metres of retail space.

 

Adult film star threatened over Trump affair

Stormy Daniels has said she had been threatened by a man in a parking lot to keep silent about her affair with Donald Trump. Talking to Anderson Cooper, Daniels stated that "a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.'" 

 

Saudi intercept Yemeni missile attack

Saudi military forces successfully intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday. The attack appeared to target Riyadh, with falling shrapnel killing one civilian and wounding two others. Houthi rebels were believed to be responsible for the missile attacks. Coalition (against the rebels) spokesperson Turki al-Malki blamed Iran for its support of the Houthi rebellion.

 

Clarke calls for forgiveness over ball-tampering

Former captain Michael Clarke has urged the cricket-watching public to exercise forgiveness on Steve Smith's cheating fiasco. The Australian balls-up over the weekend, where Smith admitted to encouraging batsman Cameron Bancroft to tamper with the match ball, has created a wave of anger towards the squad. With the Aussies still due to face a much-less-chilled Wanderers crowd in the next test match, you can expect Australia's ball-gate to continue well into Johannesburg's game.

 
IN NUMBERS

200

The number of years that tomatoes were considered poisonous in Europe.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1934 the United Kingdom introduces the driving test. Before that was apparently motoring bedlam.

The Swedish programmer that developed Spotify also was the creator of uTorrent.

 

Op-Ed: Real progressives reject groupthink

BY MICHAEL CARDO & GAVIN DAVIS

 

OPINIONISTAS

On dishonest and dishonourable cricket cheats

A column by PETER FLACK

 
Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 26°, sunny
CPT: min: 12° max: 20°, cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 23°, rainy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 13° max: 28°, cloudy
MHK: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 27°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 22°, rainy
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$70.45
Gold=$1,347.33
Platinum=$948.90
R/$=11.64
R/€=14.38
R/£=16.45
BTC/$=8,625
JSE All Share=56,405.64
DJIA=23,533.20
FTSE 100=6,921.94

  • South Africa

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.