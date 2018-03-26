Well, it seemed a good idea at the time
26 March 2018 07:11 (South Africa)
Wired World

Porn actress says she was threatened to keep silent on Trump fling

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 26 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

By W.G. Dunlop Porn actress Stormy Daniels said she was threatened in a bid to keep her silent about her alleged fling with Donald Trump, which she detailed in a highly-anticipated primetime TV interview broadcast Sunday.

She is seeking to be released from a non-disclosure agreement she signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election that brought Trump to power, for which she was paid $130,000 -- leading to allegations that the payment amounted to an illicit contribution to his campaign.

Daniels told Anderson Cooper on CBS's "60 Minutes" that Trump had not asked her to keep their 2006 sexual encounter secret, but said she was approached by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot after agreeing to sell her story for $15,000 in 2011.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the back seat, diaper bag, you know, gettin' all the stuff out," she said.

"And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom,'" Daniels said.

Cooper asked: "You took it as a direct threat?"

"Absolutely," Daniels said.

"I was rattled, I remember going into the workout class and my hands were shaking so much I was afraid I was gonna drop her," she said of her daughter.

- Magazine spanking -Daniels said she was introduced to Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. He invited her to his hotel suite, the only time they had sex.

The conversation "started off all about him, just talking about himself," with Trump asking if Daniels had seen his picture on the cover of a magazine, she said.

"I was like, does this, does this normally work for you? And he looked very taken back."

She told him: "Someone should take that magazine and spank you with it."

She took the magazine and told Trump to drop his pants, which he did -- with underwear still on -- "and I just gave him a couple swats," said Daniels.

The real estate mogul "was a completely different person" after that, and he stopped talking about himself.

Trump told her, "'Wow, you, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know, he's like, 'You're smart, beautiful and a woman to be reckoned with,'" she said.

Trump's wife Melania -- who had recently given birth to their son -- came up only briefly: "I asked, and he brushed it aside, said, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don't worry about that, we have separate rooms,'" Daniels said.

She said she and Trump had unprotected sex, despite the fact that she was not attracted to a man who was over 30 years her senior.

But "I didn't say no. I'm not a victim," Daniels said.

She stayed in contact with Trump after the encounter because the tycoon said he would try to get her on "The Apprentice," the reality TV show he hosted at the time.

"I thought of it as a business deal," she said, but it did not pan out.

- 'I'm telling the truth' -Daniels said her main motive for speaking out now was to set the record straight.

"I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar," she insisted.

Asked what she would say to Trump if he were watching the interview, she said: "He knows I'm telling the truth."

While Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet about the alleged fling, the White House has denied any sexual encounter between him and Daniels.

Trump arrived back at the White House shortly before the interview aired on Sunday. Melania remained in Florida for spring break.

Daniels declined to discuss evidence to back her encounter with Trump, the possibility of which was teased by her lawyer prior to the interview.

Michael Avenatti posted a picture on Twitter of a computer disc along with the text: "If 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' how many words is this worth????? #60minutes #pleasedenyit."

Avenatti filed a lawsuit on behalf of Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- earlier this month seeking to toss out her non-disclosure agreement, for which she was paid by Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen claimed that Daniels is liable for at least $20 million for violating the agreement -- $1 million for each time she did so -- in a court filing made prior to the CBS interview.

"This is about the cover-up," Avenatti said on "60 Minutes."

"This is about the extent that Mr Cohen and the president have gone to intimidate this woman, to silence her." DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: A T-shirt bearing the face of former president Jacob Zuma hangs on a washing line as people make their way to the voting stations at the Hospital Hill informal settlement in south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/Ihsaan Haffejee

NEC: State Capture accused will not be supported by the ANC colours

By Marianne Merten
By EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW Participants protest on Pennsylvania Avenue prior to the March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA, 24 March 2018. March For Our Lives was organized in response to the 14 February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The student activists demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and an end to gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

While you were sleeping: 26 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Thousands of South Africans wait in line outside Gugulethu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SassaGate: Net1 to challenge order to repay R317m – but can CPS afford it at all?

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: DA (Democratic Alliance) members clench their fists as they join the national mass protests calling for President Zuma to step down, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 April 2017. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Road to the DA Federal congress: Fears that new diversity values will make party like the ANC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Supporters gather and watch as Leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party, Mmusi Maimane, addresses some of the thousands of people who attended the party’s final pre-election rally in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 July 2016. EPA/STR

Op-Ed: Real progressives reject groupthink

By Michael Cardo & Gavin Davis
Photo: Leader of the opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane (L), arrives to address supporters at the launch of elections posters in Pretoria, South Africa, 02 June 2016. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

DA Federal Congress: No leadership contest but party set to spar about race

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: David Owen delivers a speech during the launch of the Vote Leave ‘Save Our NHS’ (National Health Service) campaign in London, Britain, 06 April 2016. EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga.

Lord David Owen: Mugabe a ‘deeply conflicted zealot’ who should never have ruled Zimbabwe

By Lord David Owen
Photo: Argentine President Mauricio Macri attends an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, Moscow, Russia, 22 January 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Op-Ed: How to win an election, the Macri way

By Greg Mills

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.