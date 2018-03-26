Being uninformed is so last season
26 March 2018 02:03 (South Africa)
South Africa

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.135 – Evita déjà vu's to Trevor Noah, from October 2015 (Video)

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa
  • 26 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
EFS_Mar-25.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 135. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: A T-shirt bearing the face of former president Jacob Zuma hangs on a washing line as people make their way to the voting stations at the Hospital Hill informal settlement in south of Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/Ihsaan Haffejee

NEC: State Capture accused will not be supported by the ANC colours

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Thousands of South Africans wait in line outside Gugulethu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

SassaGate: Net1 to challenge order to repay R317m – but can CPS afford it at all?

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: DA (Democratic Alliance) members clench their fists as they join the national mass protests calling for President Zuma to step down, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 April 2017. EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Road to the DA Federal congress: Fears that new diversity values will make party like the ANC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Supporters gather and watch as Leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) party, Mmusi Maimane, addresses some of the thousands of people who attended the party’s final pre-election rally in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 July 2016. EPA/STR

Op-Ed: Real progressives reject groupthink

By Michael Cardo & Gavin Davis
Photo: Leader of the opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mmusi Maimane (L), arrives to address supporters at the launch of elections posters in Pretoria, South Africa, 02 June 2016. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

DA Federal Congress: No leadership contest but party set to spar about race

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: David Owen delivers a speech during the launch of the Vote Leave ‘Save Our NHS’ (National Health Service) campaign in London, Britain, 06 April 2016. EPA/Facundo Arrizabalaga.

Lord David Owen: Mugabe a ‘deeply conflicted zealot’ who should never have ruled Zimbabwe

By Lord David Owen
Photo: Argentine President Mauricio Macri attends an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo-II airport, Moscow, Russia, 22 January 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Op-Ed: How to win an election, the Macri way

By Greg Mills
DAYZERO-4MAIN-IMAGE.jpg

The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero (Episode 4)

By N.D. Mazin

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.