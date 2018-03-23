Ipsa scientia potestas est
While you were sleeping: 23 March 2018

By Leila Dougan. Mayor Patricia de Lille speaks to journalist outside Marks building, Parliament on Thursday 22 March, 2018. She objected to Pogiso Monchusi and Sheila Camerer being on the panel of her internal disciplinary hearing.

Trump slams China with massive tariffs, replaces McMaster with Bolton, and Chronicle nabs a SAFTA.

TGIF, 23 March 2018

“I think that for those who have suffered unjustly, justice alone is not enough. They want the guilty to suffer unjustly too. Only this will they understand as justice.” 
Tadeusz Borowski

 
 

How Transnet’s substitution of a Japanese locomotive with a Chinese one was helped along by – and served – the Guptas. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump enacts trade tariffs on China

If a trade war was ever to threaten the United States, President Donald Trump certainly pulled the pin on that grenade overnight. Trump announced $60-billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, sparking a harsh rebuke from Beijing. Trump defended the tariffs in defence of the "theft" of American intellectual property. In response, the Dow Jones plummeted 700 points, the sixth largest fall in 112 years. If this Makes America Great Again, it will defy most economic logic.

 

John Bolton to replace McMaster

Not content with sparking a massive trade war and shooting the Dow in the foot, Trump has replaced his National Security Adviser. HR McMaster had been expected to be replaced soon, but his replacement defies explanation. John Bolton, the bellicose nutty professor who represented the US at the UN during the Bush junior presidency, will replace a hardened no-bullshit war veteran as Trump's national security adviser. If there's a plan in the White House, it sure would be nice to hear about it.

 

Chronicle journalists nab SAFTA

The Chronicle has won a SAFTA award for Shaun Swingler's Nanlaban. Detailing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal war against drugs, Swingler's hard-hitting journalistic account of the impact on the ground won the Best Short Documentary category. If you somehow have not watched it yet, you really should, and can, right here .

 

NFL star fades at PGA debut

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was the centre of attention at his PGA debut on Thursday. Playing on a sponsor's exemption at the Corales Championship, Romo actually held his own for much of his opening round. Keeping an even par, Romo sank to a five-over 77 by the end of the day. Nonetheless, the football star showed promise and enthusiasm for his next round.

 

IN NUMBERS

5%

The percentage of military working dogs that suffer PTSD.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1888 the English Football League, the world's oldest football association, meets for the first time.

Uganda has a tooth rat instead of a tooth fairy.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

The Other News Round-Up: Broad Horizons

BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

Mazda MX-5 RF: When more is less

BY DEON SCHOEMAN

 

OPINIONISTAS

We treat death far too glibly in our media

A column by WILLIAM BIRD

 

Do not criminalise those who are marginalised

A column by SHAEERA KALLA

 

Creating safe new ways of experiencing our cities

A column by MARCELA GUERRERO CASAS

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 21°, rainy
CPT: min: 15° max: 24°, sunny
DBN: min: 17° max: 21°, rainy
JHB: min: 11° max: 15°, rainy
KIM: min: 13° max: 24°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 24°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 19°, rainy
PE: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
PMB: min: 13° max: 19°, rainy
PTA: min: 14° max: 17°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$69.06
Gold=$1,327.96
Platinum=$949.58
R/$=11.80
R/€=14.53
R/£=16.66
BTC/$=8,650
JSE All Share=57,224.60
DJIA=24,121.06
FTSE 100=6,952.59

  • South Africa

