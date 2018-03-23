While you were sleeping: 23 March 2018
Trump slams China with massive tariffs, replaces McMaster with Bolton, and Chronicle nabs a SAFTA.
TGIF, 23 March 2018
STORY OF THE DAY
amaBhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: The Great Train Robbery, Part 2 – The Choo-Choo Switcheroo
By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.
How Transnet’s substitution of a Japanese locomotive with a Chinese one was helped along by – and served – the Guptas.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Trump enacts trade tariffs on China
If a trade war was ever to threaten the United States, President Donald Trump certainly pulled the pin on that grenade overnight. Trump announced $60-billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, sparking a harsh rebuke from Beijing. Trump defended the tariffs in defence of the "theft" of American intellectual property. In response, the Dow Jones plummeted 700 points, the sixth largest fall in 112 years. If this Makes America Great Again, it will defy most economic logic.
John Bolton to replace McMaster
Not content with sparking a massive trade war and shooting the Dow in the foot, Trump has replaced his National Security Adviser. HR McMaster had been expected to be replaced soon, but his replacement defies explanation. John Bolton, the bellicose nutty professor who represented the US at the UN during the Bush junior presidency, will replace a hardened no-bullshit war veteran as Trump's national security adviser. If there's a plan in the White House, it sure would be nice to hear about it.
Chronicle journalists nab SAFTA
The Chronicle has won a SAFTA award for Shaun Swingler's
IN NUMBERS
5%
The percentage of military working dogs that suffer PTSD.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Mugabe Resurfaces: The implications of Mnangagwa’s predecessor speaking out
A column by
