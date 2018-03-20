Witness: May we all bear it

Witness is a compelling 2015 HBO documentary series by Michael Mann, on the work of four photojournalists in war zones around the world. Through a surprisingly sentimental lens, Mann cleverly incorporates stunning photographic imagery to let us into the dark worlds of war, militarised states and drug cartels. By AYANDA CHARLIE for SHOWMAX.

The first episode features Eros Hoagland, a photographer and videographer whose hands have reached even the film sets of Hollywood. His most high-profile work can be seen on Leonardo DiCaprio’s multi-award-winning The Revenant.

This time however, Hoagland takes us on a guided tour of Juárez, the most populous city in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. At the time of filming, the city is fully militarised, as the government battles a rampant illicit drug industry. Featured to shed what soon becomes a blinding light on the state of things in Juárez is local author, Charles Bowden. His book, Murder City, paints a gruesome picture of violence in the city. And in the film, he unravels the cyclic relationship between poverty, drugs and violence in the Mexican border metropole.

At its height, the story takes an emotional turn, as Hoagland witnesses the death of a young man at the hands of the army. He pleads for help as the soldiers and his community watch him take his last breath. As Hoagland attempts to photograph the grieving mother, he is met with hostility by the community. He then shares the story of the tragic loss of his father, John Hoagland, also a photojournalist, who died in a crossfire in El Salvador. Hoagland’s fascination with Mexico’s violent settings is explained to us as we see a man trying to make sense of the death of his father and the world through the lens.

In Libya, Michael Christopher Brown, a photojournalist and conceptual documentary photographer best known for his work in the 2011 Libyan civil war and the monograph Libyan Sugar, takes us through post-civil war Libya. 2015 is a hopeless and angry time in Libya, where “the system doesn’t trust the society, (and) the society doesn’t trust the system. Everybody is suspicious about the intention of the other individual,” according to Libyan psychiatrist Dr Ahmed Kara. Brown maps the crushing disintegration of hope into disappointment, as post-civil war Libya deteriorated into a society split into pro and anti-Gaddafi camps.

Of course, one cannot rely on the lens of one photographer to document complete pictures of the lived experiences of the Libyan, Mexican or South Sudanese people. As with any republic, city or village, these places are home to a plethora of narratives that centre and best represent those who live in them. As we watch such films, those that centre individuals with great influence and access, my hope is that we do not settle for what Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie calls, “the single story”. If we are to take anything away from Witness, may it be to always view the story through more than just one lens, so that we may all bear truthful and authentic witness to the resilience of those who choose to thrive under impossible circumstances. DM

Photo: Supplied