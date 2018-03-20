Recommended by 9 out of 10 smart people
While you were sleeping: 20 March 2018

By Don Pinnock Three Working on Fire helicopters, as well as a spotter plane and at least seventy firefighters were dispatched to assist combating the fire that swept across Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday, 17 March 2018.

Tom Moyane given the axe, Cambridge Analytica denies wrongdoing, and Abbas has an angry Monday.

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

“One seldom recognises the devil when he is putting his hand on your shoulder.” 
Albert Speer

 
 

The suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa of SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane on Monday night brings to an end a 42-months’ long reign of terror which not only saw the haemorrhaging of skilled staff and the relentless persecution of senior executives, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but also the reduction of the once-formidable revenue service to a hollow shell. Under Moyane, one of Jacob Zuma’s most loyal pawns, SARS became a key and vital player of the State Capture project. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Cambridge Analytica denies misuse of data

Donald Trump's campaign communications firm, Cambridge Analytica, has "strongly denied" any wrongdoing over allegations that it harvested 50-million users' Facebook details. The company stated that it had not used the data for Trump's campaign. Apparently harvesting user data for nefarious communications purposes is just peachy if it is not to Trump's advantage.

 

Facebook in firing line for data breach

Cambridge Analytica are not the only ones in hot water over the abuse of Facebook's data. The social media giant itself has become the focus of American policymaker's ire as well. Both Democrat and Republication senators called for Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerburg to appear before Congress and explain the lack of oversight on some of the most valuable caches of user data in existence. Zuckerberg, being wealthier than God, is probably not too fussed.

 

Abbas blames Hamas for attack, lashes out at US ambassador

President Mahmud Abbas has had a busy Monday. Responding to a bomb attack against prime minister Rami Hamdallah last week, Abbas blamed Hamas for the act. Hamas, in turn, claimed responsibility, leading to new possible sanctions against the militant group. Meanwhile, Abbas lashed out at US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as a "son of dog". Abbas had been referring to Friedman's track record of being pro-settlement expansion. Friedman in response told Abbas to "choose between hate and peace".

 

Sickness in the air loves thy neighbour

Air travel is a sure-fire way to test your immune system at the best of times, but just where are you least likely to get sick? An American study has published its findings, explaining that people flying with contagions are most likely to infect those seated next to them or in an adjacent row. That five-year-old hooting like a gibbon in front of you who looks back and sneezes in your eyeballs? Yup, science officially says you're getting sick from that.

 
IN NUMBERS

20h15m

The duration of the longest recorded chess tournament match.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is World Sparrow Day. Not to be confused with the Westerosi network of informers.

A Taphophile is someone obsessed with graveyards.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Property rights are crucial to land reform

A column by IVO VEGTER

 
Weather
BFN: min: 15° max 28°, sunny
CPT: min: 15° max: 18°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 30°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
PE: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$66.20
Gold=$1,317.86
Platinum=$953.70
R/$=12.04
R/€=14.86
R/£=16.91
BTC/$=8,716
JSE All Share=58,088.42
DJIA=24,538.45
FTSE 100=7,042.93

