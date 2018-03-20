While you were sleeping: 20 March 2018
Tom Moyane given the axe, Cambridge Analytica denies wrongdoing, and Abbas has an angry Monday.
Tuesday, 20 March 2018
STORY OF THE DAY
SARS Wars: End of the road for Tom Moyane, one of State Capture’s most loyal foot soldiers
By MARIANNE THAMM.
The suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa of SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane on Monday night brings to an end a 42-months’ long reign of terror which not only saw the haemorrhaging of skilled staff and the relentless persecution of senior executives, including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, but also the reduction of the once-formidable revenue service to a hollow shell. Under Moyane, one of Jacob Zuma’s most loyal pawns, SARS became a key and vital player of the State Capture project.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Cambridge Analytica denies misuse of data
Donald Trump's campaign communications firm, Cambridge Analytica, has "strongly denied" any wrongdoing over allegations that it harvested 50-million users' Facebook details. The company stated that it had not used the data for Trump's campaign. Apparently harvesting user data for nefarious communications purposes is just peachy if it is not to Trump's advantage.
Facebook in
Cambridge Analytica
Abbas blames Hamas for
President Mahmud Abbas has had a busy Monday. Responding to a bomb attack against prime minister Rami Hamdallah last week, Abbas blamed Hamas for the act. Hamas, in turn, claimed responsibility, leading to new possible sanctions against the militant group. Meanwhile, Abbas lashed out at US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as a "son of
Sickness in the air loves thy neighbour
Air travel is a sure-fire way to test your immune system at the best of times, but just where are you least likely to get sick? An American study has published its findings, explaining that people flying with contagions are most likely to infect those seated next to them or in an adjacent row. That five-year-old hooting like a gibbon in front of you who looks back and sneezes in your eyeballs? Yup, science officially says you're getting sick from that.
IN NUMBERS
20h15m
The duration of the longest recorded chess tournament match.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is World Sparrow Day. Not to be confused with the Westerosi network of informers.
A Taphophile is someone obsessed with graveyards.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Weather
BFN: min: 15° max 28°, sunny
CPT: min: 15° max: 18°, cloudy
DBN: min: 22° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 30°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
PE: min: 13° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$66.20
Gold=$1,317.86
Platinum=$953.70
R/$=12.04
R/€=14.86
R/£=16.91
BTC/$=8,716
JSE All Share=58,088.42
DJIA=24,538.45
FTSE 100=7,042.93
