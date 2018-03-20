Ipsa scientia potestas est
20 March 2018 14:32 (South Africa)
Wired World

CSA welcomes Rabada's appeal outcome

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 20 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the outcome of the appeal process that saw the world's No 1 ranked bowler, Kagiso Rabada , cleared to play for the Proteas in the third Test against Australia.

Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands

Rabada was found guilty of a Level 2 charge and subsequently copped a two-match ban following his 'shoulder brush' with Australian captain Steve Smith at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

However on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) overturned his suspension, making him available for the third Test at Newlands.

"I would particularly like to thank our legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu and supported by the legal firm of David Becker and Associates, for the job they have done after having to accept the brief at unavoidably short notice," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"This is our first ICC appeal that has been successful.

"It has also been extremely gratifying to acknowledge the support we have received from members of the public as well as the business and legal fraternities and we are extremely appreciative of this. It augurs well for the Newlands Test match which has always been extremely well supported," he said.

"It is now important that everybody gets the focus back where it belongs on the game of cricket. We have witnessed a compelling series between two highly competitive and skilful teams that is locked 1-1 at the halfway stage and is attracting a global audience.

"I am sure all our fans and other stakeholders are looking forward to a very exciting continuation of the series at two of our iconic Test match venues."

The third Test between the Proteas and Australia gets under way on Thursday, March 22 at Newlands at 10:30. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

SARS Wars: End of the road for Tom Moyane, one of State Capture’s most loyal foot soldiers

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Robert McBride is seen at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 September 2010 during an appeal by the Citizen newspaper against an award of damages and defamation granted to him. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Newsflash: IPID head Robert McBride off the hook for child abuse

By Rebecca Davis
Original painting, ‘Scream’ by Edvard Munch.

Life Esidimeni families: How shared, collective pain created a community

By Greg Nicolson
Photo by Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash

#GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage: KPMG SA makes a bold attempt at clawing itself out of an ethical hole

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Tom Moyane (Leila Dee Dougan for Daily Maverick)

SARS: Moyane axed as commissioner in blunt statement from Presidency

By Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
Photo: Outgoing African National Congress Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe (C) greets journalists after his final press conference during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the Nasrec Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri

Mining Charter: New Minister, old approach?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President of Rwanda Paul Kagame looks on during the launch of the Single African Air Transport Market at the 30th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 29 January 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Africa: A dream of a continental free trade area deferred

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini in Parliament last year. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: Advocate accuses Bathabile Dlamini of lying

By GroundUp

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.