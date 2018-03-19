While you were sleeping: 19 March 2018
Trump denies Putin's meddling, Putin hails election victory, and Putin denies chemical attacks.
SARS Wars: ‘Rogue Unit’ prosecutor Sello
By MARIANNE THAMM.
The Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, which has been abused as a key structure within the NPA to target perceived enemies of former President Jacob Zuma and the State Capture project, is behind the recent charging of former deputy SARS Commissioner Ivan Pillay and colleagues Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg under a recycled case number that was last used to unsuccessfully persecute Pravin Gordhan in 2016. The unit, under Dr Torie Pretorius, has targeted an impressive list of corruption busters including Johan Booysen, Shadrack Sibiya, Anwa Dramat, Robert McBride, Paul O’Sullivan, Pravin Gordhan and Glynis Breytenbach. The ghosts of the Zuma era are yet to be exorcised.
Trump lashes out at Mueller probe
President Donald Trump issued a barrage of Tweets criticising Robert Mueller's investigation, sparking a surprising rebuke from his own party. Trump insisted that Mueller's Russian investigation was biased, being staffed with "hardened" Democrats. Insisting there had been "NO COLLUSION!" Trump's outburst sent warning flags to Republicans, who criticised their leader for potentially crossing the line.
Putin wins in Putin's elections
Vladimir Putin has won another six years in office, securing 76% of the Russian "vote". Monitors reported ballot-stuffing and widespread electoral fraud, but in a country where the election process resembled more of a formality than an actual election, this did not matter. Putin's rule has been made absolute. Hail Hydra!
Putin rubbishes UK poisoning allegations
Continuing with the Russia-heavy events, newly-crowned President Putin took some time out from running the polls to respond to allegations by the UK of poisoning a double agent. Puting called the claims "drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup". Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a Soviet-era chemical that was only manufactured in Moscow.
After 18 months without seeing a title, Rory McIlroy ended his bad spell with the securing of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy managed an eight-under 64, ending up finishing 72 holes on 270, or 18-under. McIlroy expressed pride in himself for persevering through the victory dry spell.
