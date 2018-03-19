Where taglines go to die.
19 March 2018 07:23 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 19 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa
  • 19 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By JAN PASCAL Demonstrators display Japanese martial arts at the Japanese Embassy's 100 year anniversary 'Japan Day' event in Stellenbosch, 17 March 2018.

Trump denies Putin's meddling, Putin hails election victory, and Putin denies chemical attacks.

Monday, 19 March 2018

"If one chooses to eat a toad at least he must choose a fat one."
Chinua Achebe

 
 

The Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, which has been abused as a key structure within the NPA to target perceived enemies of former President Jacob Zuma and the State Capture project, is behind the recent charging of former deputy SARS Commissioner Ivan Pillay and colleagues Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg under a recycled case number that was last used to unsuccessfully persecute Pravin Gordhan in 2016. The unit, under Dr Torie Pretorius, has targeted an impressive list of corruption busters including Johan Booysen, Shadrack Sibiya, Anwa Dramat, Robert McBride, Paul O’Sullivan, Pravin Gordhan and Glynis Breytenbach. The ghosts of the Zuma era are yet to be exorcised. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Trump lashes out at Mueller probe

President Donald Trump issued a barrage of Tweets criticising Robert Mueller's investigation, sparking a surprising rebuke from his own party. Trump insisted that Mueller's Russian investigation was biased, being staffed with "hardened" Democrats. Insisting there had been "NO COLLUSION!" Trump's outburst sent warning flags to Republicans, who criticised their leader for potentially crossing the line.

 

Putin wins in Putin's elections

Vladimir Putin has won another six years in office, securing 76% of the Russian "vote". Monitors reported ballot-stuffing and widespread electoral fraud, but in a country where the election process resembled more of a formality than an actual election, this did not matter. Putin's rule has been made absolute. Hail Hydra!

 

Putin rubbishes UK poisoning allegations

Continuing with the Russia-heavy events, newly-crowned President Putin took some time out from running the polls to respond to allegations by the UK of poisoning a double agent. Puting called the claims "drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup". Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by a Soviet-era chemical that was only manufactured in Moscow. 

 

McIlroy ends PGA drought

After 18 months without seeing a title, Rory McIlroy ended his bad spell with the securing of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy managed an eight-under 64, ending up finishing 72 holes on 270, or 18-under. McIlroy expressed pride in himself for persevering through the victory dry spell.

 

IN NUMBERS

2,500

The words per day that Queen Victoria was estimated to have written.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1941 the 99th Pursuit Squadron, commonly known as the "Tuskagee Airmen", is formed. This was the United States Air Force's first all-black unit.

More people have learned English as a second language than there are native speakers.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Audit profession needs a New Dawn

A column by IRAJ ABEDIAN

 

Political culture of BRICS is a concern

A column by YONELA DIKO

 

What next for Jacob Zuma?

A column by PAUL HOFFMAN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 28°, cloudy
CPT: min: 15° max: 21°, cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 23°, rainy
KIM: min: 15° max: 31°, cloudy
MHK: min: 15° max: 29°, cloudy
NLP: min: 18° max: 32°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
PMB: min: 15° max: 31°, cloudy
PTA: min: 15° max: 26°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$66.21
Gold=$1,314.24
Platinum=$950.10
R/$=11.97
R/€=14.73
R/£=16.68
BTC/$=7,512
JSE All Share=58,101.02
DJIA=24,946.51
FTSE 100=7,164.14

  • South Africa

