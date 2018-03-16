While you were sleeping: 16 March 2018
US slaps sanctions on Russia, Miami bridge collapses, and world's biggest battery usurped.
TGIF, 16 March 2018
Scorpio: The Moyane Dossier, Part 1 – How SARS boss disregarded the law to pay Guptas’ VAT refund
By PAULI VAN WYK for SCORPIO.
Tax boss Tom Moyane aided possible acts of money laundering and fraud while contravening the VAT and Tax Acts when he allegedly pressured SARS officials to illegally effect three VAT payments to the Guptas into the account of a third party.
The United States has enacted sanctions against Moscow in relation to its 2016 election meddling and at least two previous
Trump to oust National Security Adviser
Rex Tillerson has not yet had time to find a box for his things before President Donald Trump had announced another high-profile firing. This time, National Security Adviser HR McMaster. White House sources indicated that McMaster clashed with Trump over "personality and style
A footbridge in Miami collapsed late on Thursday, killing at least four people. The walkway connected student housing with a local university. Less than a week old, the bridge's collapse raises major concerns over the standard to which it was built.
Australia unveils
Step aside Elon Musk, Australia has a new battery. British billionaire businessman Sanjeev Gupta -
180
The number of episodes in Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld is the only character to have appeared in every single one.
Today in 2005 Israel officially hands over Jericho to Palestine.
The Skybeam from the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas attracts so many insects that it has created an entire ecosystem of bats and owls.
Promised Land:
BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE
