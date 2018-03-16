We beat conventional wisdom with a stick
While you were sleeping: 16 March 2018

By EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS Young people march from the White House to Capitol Hill while participating in the national school walkout over gun violence, in Washington, DC, USA, 14 March 2018.

US slaps sanctions on Russia, Miami bridge collapses, and world's biggest battery usurped.

TGIF, 16 March 2018

“Each of us is carving a stone, erecting a column, or cutting a piece of stained glass in the construction of something much bigger than ourselves.” 
Adrienne Clarkson

 
 

Tax boss Tom Moyane aided possible acts of money laundering and fraud while contravening the VAT and Tax Acts when he allegedly pressured SARS officials to illegally effect three VAT payments to the Guptas into the account of a third party. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

US slaps Russia with sanctions

The United States has enacted sanctions against Moscow in relation to its 2016 election meddling and at least two previous cyberattacks. The sanctions target 19 individuals and five organisations, focusing primarily on the Russian intelligence services, including the FSB and its military intelligence wing, GRU. Russia has promised to announce its response "soon". Soviet double agents the world round are no doubt avoiding park benches and the free food samples at the store.

 

Trump to oust National Security Adviser

Rex Tillerson has not yet had time to find a box for his things before President Donald Trump had announced another high-profile firing. This time, National Security Adviser HR McMaster. White House sources indicated that McMaster clashed with Trump over "personality and style", because one of them was a witless reptile and the other a distinguished military veteran.

 

Miami bridge collapses

A footbridge in Miami collapsed late on Thursday, killing at least four people. The walkway connected student housing with a local university. Less than a week old, the bridge's collapse raises major concerns over the standard to which it was built. 

 

Australia unveils biggest battery

Step aside Elon Musk, Australia has a new battery. British billionaire businessman Sanjeev Gupta - hopefully no relation - has built the world's largest battery in South Australia. The 120MW/140MWh behemoth was designed in order to support a new solar farm. This dwarfs Musk's 100MW/129MWh battery. However, not to be outdone, Musk switched over to rolling out solar panels to over 50,000 homes in Australia.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

180

The number of episodes in Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld is the only character to have appeared in every single one.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2005 Israel officially hands over Jericho to Palestine.

The Skybeam from the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas attracts so many insects that it has created an entire ecosystem of bats and owls.

 

Weather
BFN: min: 12° max 25°, cloudy
CPT: min: 14° max: 19°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 21°, rainy
JHB: min: 12° max: 27°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 28°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 32°, cloudy
NLP: min: 16° max: 29°, rainy
PE: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
PMB: min: 15° max: 17°, rainy
PTA: min: 14° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.41
Gold=$1,324.83
Platinum=$963.15
R/$=11.77
R/€=14.57
R/£=16.43
BTC/$=8,716
JSE All Share=58,423.17
DJIA=24,715.10
FTSE 100=7,132.25

