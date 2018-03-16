Wanna be the smartest person in the room? Good start
16 March 2018 16:10 (South Africa)
Wired World

Vandals target Tutu 'Arch for Arch' monument in Cape Town

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World
  • 16 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Cape Town – The Arch for Arch structure near St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town has become the target of vandals.

The monument was erected by Design Indaba and Interactive Africa in 2017 to celebrate one of South Africa’s most beloved figures, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, on his birthday in October.

"Bolts have been removed from the structure, which are very expensive to replace," said Interactive Africa project leader Robyn-Lee Pretorius.

The metal plates bearing the preamble of the Constitution are also in the process of being replaced.

"We expected vandalism because it is in a public space. It took three months to construct and a lot of work was put into it. It does hurt to see it vandalised."

Pretorius said that a member of their team was assessing the damage and ways to prevent it being defaced in the future.

"We are looking at solutions to the problem," she said.

"We are putting [in] new bolts that are more difficult to remove, but we are considering putting in plastic bolts as steel is difficult to replace."

A prototype of the structure was unveiled at the Design Indaba conference in 2017 by Snøhetta architects co-founder Craig Dykers, and Johannesburg-based architect Thomas Chapman of Local Studio.

The structure consists of 14 arched beams which were bent by boat builder Dario Farcic in Johannesburg. Each strand of wood has a line from the South African Constitution’s preamble.

Another version of the arch has been installed at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. DM

  • News24
    News24
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (StatsSA via Flickr)

Scorpio: The Moyane Dossier, Part 1 – How SARS boss disregarded the law to pay Guptas’ VAT refund

By PAULI VAN WYK
The name of the girl who died was initially said to be Viwe Jali, but police have confirmed that her correct name is Lumka Mkhethwa.

The indignity of pit toilet deaths: Michael Komape in 2014, now Lumko Mkhethwa

By Hlumela Dyantyi
Photo: A farm in the Overberg area in the Western Cape, 15 March 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Expropriation without compensation – The ANC’s next grand lie

By Thandeka Mbabama
Photo: Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe speaking to the media at his residence in the suburb of Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe, 15 March 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Analysis: Robert Mugabe's ramblings against Mnangagwa reveal his bitterness

By Sally Nyakanyanga
Photo: Daily Maverick archives

GroundUp: Education Department argues it’s not responsible for shoddy schools

By GroundUp
Photo: Protesters throw rocks and stones at police forces in protest over the lack of land and housing, Finetown, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 May 2017. EPA/Cornell Tukiri

Promised Land: Grim truth about ‘redistributed’ land failures told in Parliament

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (Photo by Financial Mail)

Scorpio: Poking holes in Tax boss Tom Moyane’s statement on Makwakwa’s resignation

By PAULI VAN WYK
bloom-skirting-ecocide.jpg

Skirting Ecocide: Alternatives to the UN, global elites and Ramaphosa

By Kevin Bloom

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.