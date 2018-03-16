Trump decides to oust national security advisor: report
- AFP
- Wired World
- 16 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures, The Washington Post reported Thursday.
The newspaper reported that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.
The report comes just two days after the president fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state -- a move announced on Trump's Twitter account.
Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic advisor, resigned earlier this month, and Trump's White House tenure has also seen the departure of his chief strategist, chief of staff and his first national security advisor, among other officials. DM
