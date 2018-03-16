With malice aforethought
16 March 2018 05:54 (South Africa)
Wired World

Trump decides to oust national security advisor: report

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 16 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of high-profile White House departures, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The newspaper reported that Trump is discussing potential replacements for McMaster, but is willing to take his time because he wants to avoid humiliating him as well as to have a successor ready.

The report comes just two days after the president fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state -- a move announced on Trump's Twitter account.

Gary Cohn, Trump's top economic advisor, resigned earlier this month, and Trump's White House tenure has also seen the departure of his chief strategist, chief of staff and his first national security advisor, among other officials. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (StatsSA via Flickr)

Scorpio: The Moyane Dossier, Part 1 – How SARS boss disregarded the law to pay Guptas’ VAT refund

By PAULI VAN WYK
Photo: Protesters throw rocks and stones at police forces in protest over the lack of land and housing, Finetown, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 May 2017. EPA/Cornell Tukiri

Promised Land: Grim truth about ‘redistributed’ land failures told in Parliament

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (Photo by Financial Mail)

Scorpio: Poking holes in Tax boss Tom Moyane’s statement on Makwakwa’s resignation

By PAULI VAN WYK
bloom-skirting-ecocide.jpg

Skirting Ecocide: Alternatives to the UN, global elites and Ramaphosa

By Kevin Bloom
Photo: Then Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo chairing the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster about the implementation of the cluster programme of action for the year, following the 2017 State of the Nation Address at a briefing held at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. 05/03/2017. By Ntswe Mokoena (GCIS).

Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook: Shuffling the ANC backbench to accommodate ex-ministers

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Some of the 46 wind turbines pictured at the Gouda wind farm at Riebeek Kasteel, 13 March 2018. The 138MW wind-farm cost R2.7bn and was brought online in early September 2015 and is capable of powering 200,000 households per year or 400 gigawatt hours of electricity. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

Op-Ed: Numsa supports a transition from dirty energy to clean renewable energy

By KARL CLOETE
Photo: Capetonians are hoping for more days like these. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: Will there be more rain in Cape Town this winter?

By GroundUp
Audi_RS5_15-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Tried and Tested: Audi RS5 Coupé – Rock Me Gently

By Deon Schoeman

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.