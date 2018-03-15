More news than you can shake a stick at
15 March 2018 07:41 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 15 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa
  • 15 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By Leila Dougan President Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions in Parliament on Wednesday during his first quarterly question session since being sworn in, 14 March 2018.

Students stage mass walkout over gun control, UK suspends Russian diplomats, and Rabada appeals two match ban.

Thursday, 15 March 2018

"The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it's the illusion of knowledge."
Steven Hawking

 

STORY OF THE DAY

Analysis: Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?

By STEPHEN GROOTES

When a person leaves power, power leaves them. It leaves them different, weakened, often a shrivelled person. In some cases, they define a particular era. In modern democracies, there is often a discussion about their legacy and how their decisions influenced the country in the present. With President Jacob Zuma, it is surely undeniable that his own actions will define his time in office and in the Age of Gedleyihlekisa.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Students stage mass gun control walkout

Hundreds of thousands of students in the United States staged a nationwide walkout in protest of failed gun control measures. Students donned various colours representing gun control or in sympathy with the victims of the Florida shooting. Trump, initially keen to enact significant gun control reform, has proven disappointingly stereotypical in bowing to the NRA's unyielding lobby power. To date, no significant gun control measures have even appeared on lawmaker's radars.

 

Russian diplomats booted out of UK

Britain has expelled 23 Russian diplomats over the country's probable involvement in the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain argued that Russia failed to explain how a Soviet-made chemical, Novichok, had come to be used in the attack. Russia had responded to the accusations with derision and sarcasm, simultaneously refusing to grant British investigators a lab sample of Novichok. 

 

Rabada appeals Test ban

Protea fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has officially appealed his two-Test ban. Rabada was found guilty of "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player" after shoulder-smacking Steve Smith during the second Test. After hitting eight demerit points Rabada was automatically banned for two Test matches. Rabada, of course, disagrees with the nature of his infraction and severity of the punishment. Smith's shoulder, however, might never recover from the slight.

 

Australia confirms visa consideration for 'persecuted' South Africans

Australia confirmed on Thursday that it was investigating possible special visas for "persecuted" white South African farmers. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton considered white South African farmers to be in a special kind of danger. A whiter, more persecuted kind of danger, if you will. As such, a fast-track visa option is being considered. Ordinary, nationwide violence against everyday South Africans of all colours can apparently go and get stuffed.

IN NUMBERS

$10,000,000

The lowest estimated cost of a military parade similar to France's Bastille Day, to be held in Washington DC.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 2011 the Syrian civil war effectively began.

Your name gets a "Jr" if you take your name from your dad, but you get a "II" if you take after another family member. Either way, you get to be mocked mercilessly throughout your life.

FEATURED ARTICLES

Stephen Hawking: A brief history of his time

BY MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 15° max 30°, rainy
CPT: min: 13° max: 18°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
JHB: min: 16° max: 26°, cloudy
KIM: min: 16° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 32°, cloudy
NLP: min: 19° max: 35°, cloudy
PE: min: 13° max: 26°, rainy
PMB: min: 15° max: 31°, rainy
PTA: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.41
Gold=$1,324.83
Platinum=$963.15
R/$=11.77
R/€=14.57
R/£=16.43
BTC/$=8,716
JSE All Share=58,423.17
DJIA=24,715.10
FTSE 100=7,132.25

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo of Jacob Zuma by Greg Nicolson / Daily Maverick

Analysis: Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: http://www.solvencyiiwire.com/ (Flickr)

KPMG SA charged by US Securities and Exchange Commission for improper audits

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Residents of Cape Town collect drinking water in the dark early hours of the morning from a mountain spring collection point in Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

#CapeWaterGate: In the end, what was Day Zero all about?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 14 March 2018. Ramaphosa was in Parliament to attend his first question and answer session since he was elected into office. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Parliament: The National Minimum Wage – Ramaphosa’s first real test

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Evelyn Groenink (Jacana)

Keeping the Dream Alive: Evelyn Groenink on the unfinished business of South African democracy

By Marianne Thamm
Discovery_344-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

Land Rover Discovery Si6 HSE: Luxury – swapping boots for brogues

By Deon Schoeman
Photo: Advocate George Bizos (R), legal adviser to former South African President Nelson Mandela, speaks to the media as he leaves the Johannesburg High Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday 31 May 2005. EPA/JON HRUSA

George Bizos: Human rights don’t stop at the border

By GEORGE BIZOS
Photo: Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a speech entitled 'Why We Should Go Into Space' at The George Washington University in Washington, DC, USA, 21 April 2008. EPA-EFE/STEFAN ZAKLIN

Stephen Hawking: A brief history of his time

By Marelise van der Merwe

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.