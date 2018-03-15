Give boring news the middle finger.
15 March 2018 12:49 (South Africa)
Wired World

Indonesia makes criticising politicians a crime

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 15 Mar 2018 (South Africa)

Indonesians could be jailed for criticising national politicians under a new law which came into force Thursday, in what critics slammed as a major step back for the world's third-biggest democracy.

The vaguely worded bill passed the 560-member house last month but has just become official, over the objections of President Joko Widodo who refused to sign off on the controversial legislation.

Widodo does not have veto power over the bill, although it can be challenged at the Constitutional Court.

The so-called MD3 law opens to the door to pressing charges against anyone who "disrespects parliament or its members" but does not set out possible minimum or maximum jail terms.

Indonesia is the third biggest democracy globally behind India and the United States.

Protesters across the Southeast Asian archipelago who blasted the bill could potentially see themselves jailed for such demonstrations in the future, critics said.

"How does the law define disrespect?" said Sebastian Salang from the monitoring group Indonesian Parliament Watchdog.

"It is not clearly explained and could be loosely interpreted as long as it fits the lawmakers' interest to silence critics."

Hundreds of protesters staged a rally outside the Constitutional Court in Jakarta Thursday, calling on it to revoke the legislation.

A spokesman for the court said it had already received three petitions challenging the law, but it could take months before it renders a decision.

Any investigation of a parliamentarian would have to be approved by the House Ethics Council under the new law, which could block probes by Indonesia's powerful Corruption Eradication Commission.

Some observers say the new law would criminalise criticism of the endemic corruption and poor performance among some members of Indonesia's political system.

At least eight lawmakers have been arrested for corruption in recent years, including former house speaker Setya Novanto who is on trial in one of the country's biggest-ever graft scandals.

There have been growing concerns about freedom of speech and human rights during Widodo's tenure.

Indonesia is pushing to clamp down on gay and pre-marital sex as part of a sweeping criminal law overhaul, while the government has used sweeping Internet legislation to arrest people accused of defaming the president and other high-ranking officials online.

Last year, the government issued a decree allowing the country to ban groups that oppose its official state ideology.

Widodo has called for drug dealers to be shot if they resist arrest as the country wrestles with what he has called a drug "emergency". DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo of Jacob Zuma by Greg Nicolson / Daily Maverick

Analysis: Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Capetonians are hoping for more days like these. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: Will there be more rain in Cape Town this winter?

By GroundUp
Protesters against false prophets and pastors marched to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) in Braamfontein.

GroundUp: Call for action against abusive churches

By GroundUp
Photo: Residents of Cape Town collect drinking water in the dark early hours of the morning from a mountain spring collection point in Cape Town, South Africa, 31 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

#CapeWaterGate: In the end, what was Day Zero all about?

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: http://www.solvencyiiwire.com/ (Flickr)

KPMG SA charged by US Securities and Exchange Commission for improper audits

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a question and answer session in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, 14 March 2018. Ramaphosa was in Parliament to attend his first question and answer session since he was elected into office. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Parliament: The National Minimum Wage – Ramaphosa’s first real test

By Marianne Merten
Photo: Evelyn Groenink (Jacana)

Keeping the Dream Alive: Evelyn Groenink on the unfinished business of South African democracy

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: Namibia is the greatest legal exporter of mammal skins – mainly those of Cape fur seals – most going to Singapore and Hong Kong. Photo: Don Pinnock

Op-Ed: Legal Eastern markets are gutting Africa’s wildlife – Traffic

By Don Pinnock

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.