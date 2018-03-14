Where has the time gone
14 March 2018 07:19 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: 14 March 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • Wired World
  • 14 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW US President Donald J. Trump responds to questions on the departure of Rex Tillerson from the news media as he departs of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 March 2018.

Tillerson out in the cold, Japan considers North Korea meetup, and gender pay gap gets real on The Queen set.

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

“The AK-47 was christened with blood not as a tool for liberation or to defend the Soviet Union from invaders. It made its debut smashing freedom movements. It was repression’s chosen gun, the rifle of the occupier and the police state.” 
CJ Chivers

 

It’s “Kafkaesque” for MPs to be refused reports – already in the public domain – regarding the disciplinary acquittal of Jonas Makwakwa, the tax collector’s Business and Individual Tax Chief Officer. He returned to work on 1 November 2017, following a year on paid suspension after the watchdog of dodgy financial transactions, the Financial Intelligence Centre, raised the red flag over mysterious payments into his bank accounts. After months of playing kick for touch with Parliament’s finance committee, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane on Tuesday was instructed to hand over those reports on Friday morning, and to answer questions next week. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Tillerson firing confirmed by Trump

President Donald Trump has confirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's firing, with one White House official claiming the reshuffle was to precede the impending North Korea meeting. Tillerson reportedly did not hear from Trump about his axing first-hand. Tillerson will probably not be missed by anyone, having a dubious track record in office. The rate of departures in the Trump administration, however, is beginning to resemble OR Tambo Domestic Arrivals on a Friday.

 

Japan mulling over North Korea meeting

Taking a leaf from Kim Jong Un's book, Japan announced that it was considering hosting a summit with North Korea's Dear Leader. Foreign ministry officials could not completely confirm the reports, however. As Japan's government attempts to furiously back-pedal from a graft scandal, the summit announcement and its timing is unlikely to have been coincidental.

 

Students to stage anti-gun walkout

Exactly one month to the day since the deadly Florida shooting, students will walk out of their classrooms nationwide. Except for Texas, apparently, where officials have threatened any anti-gun protesting students with a three-day suspension. The White House has been quick to walk back its promises of meaningful gun control laws, indicating that the protest is necessary now more than ever.

 

Outrage as Queen's consort earns more

Netflix's The Queen might be a runaway hit, but Prince Philip, or rather actor Matt Smith, was revealed to have been earning more per episode than The Queen, or Claire Foy. Producers defended the discrepancy on account of Smith's popularity as Doctor Who, but fans point out that this should have been rectified straight after season one. This is one corgi that just won't come to the parlour, apparently.

 

IN NUMBERS

30BC

The earliest date when D20 dice were discovered. They were found in Egypt.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is Albert Einstein's birthday. The father of relativity was born in 1879 and died in 1955.

Iceland has a tradition called Jólabókaflóð. During said celebration, families exchange books on Christmas Eve and spend the night reading and eating chocolate.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Op-Ed: Somaliland – between Democracy and Prosperity

BY GREG MILLS & JACO-LOUIS DU PLESSIS

 

Op-Ed: Copper boom is back, will Zambia benefit?

BY CLAUDE KABEMBA & EDWARD LANGE

 

OPINIONISTAS

South Africa’s renewable ‘nuclear war’

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 15° max 28°, rainy
CPT: min: 14° max: 21°, rainy
DBN: min: 22° max: 31°, cloudy
JHB: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
KIM: min: 17° max: 30°, rainy
MHK: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 35°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 18° max: 36°, cloudy
PTA: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$64.50
Gold=$1,326.49
Platinum=$965.03
R/$=11.82
R/€=14.64
R/£=16.51
BTC/$=9,029
JSE All Share=59,084.51
DJIA=24,973.88
FTSE 100=7,138.78

